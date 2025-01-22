ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang Team Flagged Off for Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs, with ITBP as the nodal agency, is managing the tour programme.

Last Updated: January 22, 2025
TAWANG- A six-member team, comprising Panchayat members and members of Self-Help Groups from villages under the Vibrant Village Programme, was flagged off today by In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, from the DC office premises.

The team, led by EAC Zemeithang, Deewan Mara, as the Liaison Officer, will participate as special guests at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by Dy. Commandant of ITBP Tawang, Vinod Bhati, Assistant Protocol Officer Sange Tsering, and other officers from the ITBP and district administration. The Ministry of Home Affairs, with ITBP as the nodal agency, is managing the tour programme.

During the briefing, Dy. Commandant Vinod Bhati informed the team members that a dedicated ITBP team comprising a Sub-Inspector, a lady constable, a medic, and two other personnel will accompany them throughout the journey to ensure a seamless experience.

He also mentioned that necessary arrangements, including a backup vehicle, have been made to guarantee the team’s comfort and safety.

Dr. Rohit, Medical Officer from ITBP Tawang, outlined the medical care arrangements in place to address any health concerns during the tour.

In her address, In-charge Deputy Commissioner Sangey Wangmu Mosobi congratulated the members on being invited to the grand Republic Day celebrations as special guests.

She highlighted the significance of the Vibrant Village Programme, noting that Tawang district has the largest number of villages under this  initiative, with Jemeithang being a key region.

She emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritizing development in border villages along international borders.

The Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi will provide the team with an opportunity to witness the rich cultural heritage and achievements of the nation while showcasing the spirit and progress of border communities under the Vibrant Village Programme.

