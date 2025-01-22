Arunachal: Pipsorang gets road connectivity in 78 years!

PIPSORANG- Another milestone achieved. Another promise fulfilled. Pipsorang gets road connectivity in 78 years!, It was a dream of the local people to have a road up to Pipsorang, which the Chief Minister Pema Khandu fulfilled today.

Marking the historic development, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia and state’s Urban Development minister Balo Raja, travelled to Pipsorang, recently upgraded to a SDO headquarter, by road from Tali in Kra-Dadi district, to be precise in Tali assembly constituency, the only constituency in the state that remained unconnected till 2022.

On February 27, 2022, Khandu opened the road to Tali by reaching the last unconnected administrative center travelling all the way from Itanagar by road. He joined the Nyokum festivities there achieving two milestones – the first chief minister to reach Tali by road and the first chief minister to join Nyokum celebrations at Tali.

“The next goal is to travel by road from Tali to Pipsorang in the next couple of years,” he had announced. Today he did it.

Congratulating local legislator Jikke Tako, Rural Works Department, local administration, the contractor and people of Tali administrative center for the milestone, Khandu urged them to ensure completion of the entire project within one month.

He observed that newly constructed road needed gradient modifications and alignment changes at various points to avoid steep climbs and sharp turns.

He advised K C Dhimole, Technical Advisor to the state government, who accompanied him in the trip, to assess, re-align and re-design and complete the process within a month.

Khandu directed the concerned Executive Engineer to constantly monitor the progress and visit the sites frequently.

“The Assistant Engineer, in-charge of the project, should visit the sites and stay overnight to oversee the work and the Junior Engineers should stay on the ground, sleep in the camps and coordinate with the contractor till completion of the project,” he said.

Khandu observed that even if the road is still ‘kutcha’ the ease of connectivity it has brought all of a sudden to the people of Pipsorang and nearby villages is huge.

“I assume 30% work still remains for its completion and I assure the people that it will be done within a month,” he said.

The 55 km Tali to Pipsorang road is being executed by RWD under the flagship PMGSY scheme.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s top priority is road connectivity and assured approval and sanction of roads to yet-to-be connected villages in the area as urged by the local MLA.

These include Tali-Pipsorang road to Haa village, Nyobia to Keba, Ripum to Raha village and upgradation of the road from Roing to Lodo Kore village.

Recalling his last trip to Tali in 2022, Khandu said that the stretch from the Joram-Koloriang Trans-Arunachal Highway to Yangte was in very poor condition. He informed that funds were sanctioned for upgradation of that stretch soon after.

“I am happy to note that work on that stretch has begun on ground. Next time I will come by road from Itanagar to Yangte-Tali and all the way to Pipsorang,” he said.

Informing that about 1300 villages across the state are yet to be connected by road, Khandu assured that no stones will remain unturned to connect all these villages in the next few years.

He further informed that several projects, mostly road construction, worth Rs 515 crore were ongoing in the assembly segment and announced new sanctions worth Rs 44.50 crore.

The newly sanctioned projects include infrastructure creation for Pipsorang SDO office, infrastructure development for newly established administrative circles of Paya and Nyorik and construction of the Tali township roads.

Khandu also assured to provide funds for construction of an outdoor stadium at Taki to tap the sporting potentials of the youth.

He advised local MLA Jikke Tako to stay put in his assembly constituency and regularly monitor all ongoing and upcoming projects for quality and timely completion.

“If the local MLA is at station, officials and contractors will remain in station ensuring smooth progress of the projects,” Khandu added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Boa Sango to Neomi road and a Circuit House at Tali. He also laid the foundation stones for a road from Tugmar to Guha under CRIF and Parsi Parlo PWD road Kopin to Hapuk, Pija to Habak, Tali-Pija PGSY road to Richik and Tali-Pija PMGSY road to Neopum under the Vibrant Village Programme.