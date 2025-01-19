Arunachal: First Adi- Apatani Summit inks joint declaration

PASIGHAT- The first Adi-Apatani Summit organized at Pasighat here at Gidi Notko today saw the inking of the joint Declaration led by the Apex Bodies of the two communities, the Adi Bane Kebang and Tanii Supun Dukun to foster and strengthen the age old community bonding, unity and harmonious co-existence, promote social & cultural exchanges and mutual cooperation in taking forward both the communities and the larger state as a whole for building a progressive society and empowering the communities to forge together.

Addressing the event, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that “Today, we are not just marking a summit of two communities; we are witnessing the triumph of unity, understanding, and a commitment to preserving the age-old fabric of communal harmony that has long been the cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural mosaic,”.

Also Read- Mahakumbh fire: Fire Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela after Cylinder blast, 20 tents gutted

Highlighting that the Adis and Apatanis, though geographically distinct and with separate traditions, Khandu pointed that both the communities have long shared a bond—one that transcends political boundaries and finds its roots in their common ancestry, dating back to the times of Abotani.

He, however, observed that in the modern era, differences—whether small or large—have the potential to flare up into conflicts if not vigilant.

“We cannot afford to let petty misunderstandings or rumors disrupt the harmony that has been carefully nurtured over generations. Instead, we must face these challenges with maturity, understanding, and mutual respect,” Khandu said.

Also Read- Arunachal: GTGH performs maiden triple nerve block surgery

He hailed the ABK and TSD for setting a remarkable example for the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh. By coming together and signing this historic Joint Declaration, he said, both communities have reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity, and the continued well-being of their people.

“This declaration is not just a piece of paper—it is a living, breathing testament to the enduring values of love, respect, and mutual trust that have defined both the Adi and Apatani cultures for generations,” he added.

The resolutions set clear principles for peaceful co-existence and the preservation of communal harmony.

Also Read- Naara-Aaba Mrs Arunachal Pageant 2nd Runner-up Mrs Gena Borang Perme receives warm reception back home in Pasighat and Ayeng village

“The decision to jointly condemn and discourage any communal disputes or violence—whether arising from personal issues or otherwise—demonstrates the maturity and wisdom of both communities,” Khandu said.

The resolution strictly prohibits traditional revenge systems and promote inter-tribe marriages, cultural exchanges, and festivals.

“I applaud the efforts of the community leaders, the ABK, and the TSD for their vision and commitment to creating a stronger, more cohesive Arunachal Pradesh. It is through such acts of collective leadership that we can build a future free from fear and division,” the Chief Minister said.

Khandu lauded TSD for being the pioneer in this direction for signing the first such declaration with the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) way back in 2015. He said that with the 2015 declaration in place, both the Nyishi and Apatani communities, are developing and flourishing today in an environment of peace and mutual understanding.

Khandu observed that in a state as diverse as Arunachal Pradesh, with over 26 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, the need for mutual understanding and cooperation is greater than ever before.

He assured that the state government is committed to support initiatives that promote communal harmony, peace, and the preservation of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

“The state government, in collaboration with community leaders like you, will continue to work towards fostering an environment of trust and peaceful co-existence. We will continue to support programs that promote cultural exchanges, inter-community dialogues, and peacebuilding initiatives,” Khandu assured.

In a special message to the youth, the Chief Minister said, “You are the torchbearers of the values that we hold dear. It is through your actions, your respect for each other’s cultures, and your willingness to embrace diversity that Arunachal Pradesh will truly shine as a beacon of unity and progress. Let the example set by the Adi and Apatani communities inspire you to work together, to learn from each other, and to contribute to the greater good of our society.”

The historic moment celebrating the community bonhomie was held in the presence of Chief Minister, Pema Khandu who was the Chief Guest and Home Minister, Mama Natung as Guest of Honour. Minister RD and Panchayat, OjingTasing, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, President Mishmi Welfare Society, Matheim Linggi, MLAs Hage Appa, Alo Libang, Tapi Darang, Punyo Apum, Oni Panyang, ex-MLA cum State BJP President Kaling Moyong, former ministers Tage Taki, Padi Richo, Nani Ribia amidst a host of dignitaries, public leaders, CBOs, GBs, HoDs among others.

Tanii Supun Dukun President H.K Shalla and ABK President Tadum Libang led their respective along with GS Tanii Supun Dukun Taku Chatung and ABK GS Vijay Taram and other officers bearers of Adi- Apatani Organisation Committee members (AASOC).

Home Minister Mama Natung termed the Adi- Apatani summit as an exemplary initiative that should also be emulated by other community based organisations adding that such efforts for bridging communities and fostering goodwill and mutual understanding is in line with the vision of Team Arunachal and EK Bharat and Shrestha Bharat and join together in fight against drug abuse to protect the future generations.

Meanwhile Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao while lauding the initiative said that the implementation of the Summit Declaration will really reap benefits in shaping the visions and goals at the grass-root.

Minister RD and Panchayati Raj Ojing Tasing also said that both the communities have a lot to learn and share with each other in various fields.

President Mishmi Welfare Society, Matheim Linggi, termed the initiative inspiring for other communities to build a Pan-Arunachal entity through spirit of brotherhood and amity.

MLA Ziro Hage Appa in his speech also termed the occasion to be marked in golden letters, the legacy of which should be carried forward by the youth and the future generations.

Chairman, Adi-Apatani Summit Organising Committee, Oki Dai, earlier extended the welcome address to the gathering. The other highlights of the historic occasion were flag hoisting of respective Apex Body flags by both the President of ABK and TSD followed by Anthem songs, presentation of brief historical and prelude of the Joint Declaration by President TSD H.K Shalla, presentation of cultural items, unity dance by ABK-TSD and community lunch.