Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Including Woman

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun Police arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, in Naharlagun’s Nyigam Colony on Saturday and seized contraband substances from them. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

In a continuous effort in fight against drug menace under Operation Dawn 2.0, Naharlagun Police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized 22.9 grams of heroin from their possession and residence in Nyigam Colony, Naharlagun.

Based on credible information received on 18 January 2025, police were alerted about two individuals allegedly possessing heroin and selling it to local youths in Naharlagun.

A police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station and comprising SI Vivek Linggi, L/HC Taba Nime, Ct Debojit Borah and Ct Bakin Mitkong, under supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, IPS and SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo conducted the operation.

The team apprehended two suspects at Nyigam Colony, Naharlagun identified as Md. Mazaharul Islam (24) and Mrs Musidah Begum (20), both are resident of Assam’s Morigaon District.

During a body search conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate Naharlagun, two vials containing heroin weighing 2.9 grams were recovered from the possession of Md. Mazaharul Islam. Upon interrogation, the suspect disclosed that additional contraband was stored in his rented residence in Nyigam Colony, Naharlagun.

A subsequent search of the residence, conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and witnesses led to the recovery of 14 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 20 grams. The drugs were concealed inside a cooking utensil in the kitchen area.

In total, 22.9 grams of heroin worth approx. ₹ 60,000/- in local market were seized during the operation.

The two accused have been arrested and a case has been registered under Naharlagun PS Case No. 12/25 U/S 21(b)/29 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

Naharlagun Police remains committed to its relentless efforts in combating drug trafficking and ensuring a safer community.