Crime

Arunachal: Nirjuli Traffic Police Recover Suspected Heroin during Routine Traffic Checking

The police have initiated legal action under the NDPS Act and the absconding rider has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Last Updated: January 13, 2025
1 minute read

NIRJULI-  Nirjuli Traffic Police Recover Suspected Heroin worth of Rs 2 Lakhs during a Routine Traffic Checking , Informed  Mihin Gambo,  Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

In a significant breakthrough, Itanagar Capital Region Traffic Police and Nirjuli Police, during a routine Motor Vehicle (MV) check near Bage Tinali, intercepted a scooty bearing registration No. AR01Q4335 for traffic violations, including not wearing a helmet.  The scooty was driven by an unidentified boy, who fled the scene after being asked to open the vehicle’s dickey.

Upon inspection of the abandoned scooty, traffic personnel discovered a bag. Inside the bag, suspected contraband items were found. Dy SP (Traffic) Chera Saban promptly informed Nirjuli Police Station.

Following the report from Traffic Police, a team from Nirjuli Police Station, led by the Officer-in-Charge, Inspector T.M. Nekam, under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, promptly arrived at the scene.

Watch Video

 

They seized 57 plastic vials weighing 75.33 gm, a plastic pouch weighing 25.6 gm, one empty soap case, and three empty syringes worth approx 2 lakhs value in local market from the scooty.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspected heroin was sourced from outside the state and was intended for distribution among the youth in the ICR region, posing a grave threat to society.

The police have initiated legal action under the NDPS Act and the absconding rider has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

SP Naharlagun  Mihin Gambo, IPS commended the efforts of the Traffic Police and Nirjuli police for their swift action in combating the drug menace under Operation Dawn 2.0.

