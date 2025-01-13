Arunachal: Nirjuli Traffic Police Recover Suspected Heroin during Routine Traffic Checking

NIRJULI- Nirjuli Traffic Police Recover Suspected Heroin worth of Rs 2 Lakhs during a Routine Traffic Checking , Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

In a significant breakthrough, Itanagar Capital Region Traffic Police and Nirjuli Police, during a routine Motor Vehicle (MV) check near Bage Tinali, intercepted a scooty bearing registration No. AR01Q4335 for traffic violations, including not wearing a helmet. The scooty was driven by an unidentified boy, who fled the scene after being asked to open the vehicle’s dickey.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Arrested Drug Peddler, Seized Cannabis

Upon inspection of the abandoned scooty, traffic personnel discovered a bag. Inside the bag, suspected contraband items were found. Dy SP (Traffic) Chera Saban promptly informed Nirjuli Police Station.

Following the report from Traffic Police, a team from Nirjuli Police Station, led by the Officer-in-Charge, Inspector T.M. Nekam, under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, promptly arrived at the scene.

Watch Video

They seized 57 plastic vials weighing 75.33 gm, a plastic pouch weighing 25.6 gm, one empty soap case, and three empty syringes worth approx 2 lakhs value in local market from the scooty.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspected heroin was sourced from outside the state and was intended for distribution among the youth in the ICR region, posing a grave threat to society.

Also Read- Two arrested in connection with woman’s murder case

The police have initiated legal action under the NDPS Act and the absconding rider has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, IPS commended the efforts of the Traffic Police and Nirjuli police for their swift action in combating the drug menace under Operation Dawn 2.0.