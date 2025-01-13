Arunachal:  Free Health camp held at CHC Mebo and PHC Borguli  

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A free health camp was organized at Community Health Centre, Mebo and Primary Health Centre, Borguli under Mebo Sub-Division of 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency on 11th January and free cataract surgery at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat today on 12th January 2025.

The objective of the camp was mainly to focus on screening of backlog impaired vision for cataract operation (main cause of blindness) and Dental health besides routine medical check-up for the villagers under Mebo Sub-Division.

Total of 604 pateints were benefitted from the free health camp, informed District Medical Officer, East Siang District, Dr. Komling Perme.

Also Read- Candle March held in Solidarity with Tibet Earthquake Victims

It was an initiative of Oken Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo AC for the welfare of his constituency and was organize by Siang Eco-System, Environment & Nurture Group (SEEANG) and Farmers Producers Organization (FPO) Borguli.

As per medical records, total of 38 cases of cataract and 6 cases comprising of Pterygium, Ptosis and Dermoid cyst were operated today at BPGH Pasighat.

The team of Doctors consisted of Dr. Beauty Borang Perme Senior Eye Specialist (SG), Dr. Losang Tsetim Senior Consultant and Dr. Ponung Perme Junior Eye Specialist.

Watch Viral Video- Tourists Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh

Dr. Sum Taboh Tayeng, who is Vice-President of SEEANG also actively participated in the camp and sponsored the refreshment and lunch of Health personnel’s for the two consecutive days.

Milaram Modi, President and Otil Lego, General Secretary, SEEANG with the entire office bearers also actively participated and led the free health camp by supporting and guiding the public and patients to the health camps.

Among the beneficiaries of the free health camp, one Bangkal Apum, former Gaon Burah from Sigar village, age about 78 years expressed his gratitude to MLA Oken Tayeng and team SEEANG for the free health camp and requested the MLA and team SEEANG to organize such health camps time to time.

Also Read- Sikkim: Heavy snowfall, roads to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake blocked

Other beneficiaries from the free health camps who didn’t want to come open to media also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the MLA, his wife and SEEANG team for the humanitarian works and added that this free health camp was so successful and such success were not seen before.

Meanwhile at Ruksin also screening camp for cataract operation was conducted on the same day. It was organize by District Health Society East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) and National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment. The screened patients identified for operation were admitted at BPGH Pasighat same day, informed DMO Dr. Perme.