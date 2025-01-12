Arunachal: Candle March held in Solidarity with Tibet Earthquake Victims

TAWANG- A candle light march was organised today from Galden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery,Tawang to honor the victims of Tibet Earthquake which claimed many lives, left many injured and homeless.

As a solidarity to those victims, I along with the Abbot of Galden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery,Tawang Shedling Tulku Thupten Tendar Rinpche, monks and well wishers offered our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and prayers at Galden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery for well being of those who are injured and homeless.

The candle light march which started from Tawang monastery and culminated at Masang Dungyur Mani, Old Market,Tawang was joined by monks of various monasteries of Tawang, Public leaders, members of MMT, Govt officials, AMSU, ATDSU, Taxi Association, WWA, Social Organisations, Bazar Secretaries of all the three markets, its members and people of all walks of life..

