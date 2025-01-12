ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Candle March held in Solidarity with Tibet Earthquake Victims

The candle light march which started from Tawang monastery and culminated at Masang Dungyur Mani,......

Last Updated: January 12, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Candle March held in Solidarity with Tibet Earthquake Victims

TAWANG-  A candle light march was organised today from Galden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery,Tawang to honor the victims of Tibet Earthquake which claimed many lives, left many injured and homeless.

As a solidarity to those victims, I along with the Abbot of Galden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery,Tawang Shedling Tulku Thupten Tendar Rinpche, monks and well wishers offered our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and prayers at Galden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery for well being of those who are injured and homeless.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The candle light march which started from Tawang monastery and culminated at Masang Dungyur Mani, Old Market,Tawang was joined by monks of various monasteries of Tawang, Public leaders, members of MMT, Govt officials, AMSU, ATDSU, Taxi Association, WWA, Social Organisations, Bazar Secretaries of all the three markets, its members and people of all walks of life..

Watch Video 

Tags
Last Updated: January 12, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Farmers Present "Harvest of the Month" to Chief Minister

Arunachal: Farmers Present “Harvest of the Month” to Chief Minister

Arunachal: SDE Dept and Honda India Foundation ink MoU to skill and employ AP youth

Arunachal: SDE Dept and Honda India Foundation ink MoU to skill and employ AP youth

Arunachal: National flag hoisted on 73 feet high mast at Zemithang

Arunachal: National flag hoisted on 73 feet high mast at Zemithang

Arunachal Governor interacts with IPR Officers

Arunachal Governor interacts with IPR Officers

Rain, cold wave alert for Arunachal Pradesh on January 8

Rain, cold wave alert for Arunachal Pradesh on January 8

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Graces the Hoisting of High Mast National Flag in Mechukha

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Graces the Hoisting of High Mast National Flag in Mechukha

Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Camp held at Pasighat

Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Camp held at Pasighat

APUWJ condemns murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

APUWJ condemns murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

Arunachal: 5 of family injured in road accident near Anini

Arunachal: 5 of family injured in road accident near Anini

Arunachal: APSPA East Siang unit renovated school infrastructures in Mebo, Bilat and Ruksin

Arunachal: APSPA East Siang unit renovated school infrastructures in Mebo, Bilat and Ruksin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button