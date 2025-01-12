Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Key Infrastructure Projects in Lohit District

WAKRO- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated several key infrastructure projects in Lohit District, aimed at enhancing connectivity, promoting tourism, and preserving the region’s cultural and natural heritage.

Coinciding with the commencement of the Parshuram Kund Mela 2025, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Guest House and Tulow Resort at Parshuram Kund.

These facilities will provide accommodation for the growing number of pilgrims and tourists visiting this revered spiritual site.

Together, they offer a seamless blend of comfort and cultural significance, ensuring a memorable experience for visitors while boosting the local economy and supporting the region’s tourism industry.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated the Glaw Lake Road and Steel Bridge at Sena Brai, which significantly improves connectivity to the enchanting Glaw Lake, a picturesque site that serves as a prime trekking destination for adventure enthusiasts.

During his visit to the Kamlang Tiger Reserve, the Deputy Chief Minister was informed by the DFO Kamlang Tiger Reserve about the proposal sent by the Forest Department for listing Kamlang Tiger Reserve as a Ramsar Site, a designation for wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

This move reaffirms the government’s commitment to preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich biodiversity and environmental heritage for future generations.

In addition to the above projects, Mein inaugurated the newly constructed Wakro Police Station and further assured to strengthen man power and equipped the police station with furniture for efficient policing in the area.

During his interaction with the media, Mein said that efforts are on to develop Parshuram Kund into a major Pilgrimage site and create facilities for pilgrims and tourists for their comfortable stay and ease their visit to the kumb for holy dip.

He also said to develop Glaw Lake in to a major trekking destination for adventure enthusiasts without disturbing the natural vegetation and wildlife corridor while preserving the rich flora & fauna of Kamlang Tiger Reserve.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Member of Parliament (Arunachal East), Tapir Gao, Advisor to the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Commerce & Industries, Dr. Mohesh Chai, ZPC Lohit, Dasula Krisikro, Deputy Commissioner, Lohit, K. N. Damo, SP Thutan Jamba, CE (PWD) Winam Manpoong, among others.