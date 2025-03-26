Arunachal: Ninong Ering Advocates Grassroots Development in Ruksin Sub-Division

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A crucial Gram Panchayat meeting focusing on the comprehensive development of villages under Ruksin Sub-Division was held on Wednesday at Remi village, approximately 22 km from Pasighat.

Convened by 37th West Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering at his private residence, the meeting witnessed active participation from Extra Assistant Commissioner Jhon Modi, Circle Officer Rupir Siboh, Gram Panchayat members, Gram Chairpersons, and several officers and community leaders.

The meeting centered on the development projects planned for the current fiscal year within the 37th Pasighat West Assembly Constituency. As a veteran politician with over three and a half decades of experience, including roles as Minister, Deputy Speaker in the state, and MoS in the Government of India, Ering emphasized his commitment to prioritizing various developmental initiatives for the welfare of his constituency.

In his address, MLA Ering highlighted the constitutional mandate for Gram Panchayats (GPs) to formulate and implement the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) aimed at economic growth and social justice by integrating state and central government programs within local jurisdictions.

Stressing the importance of efficient resource utilization, he underscored the role of GPs as grassroots governments responsible for delivering essential services and addressing the needs of marginalized communities.

Quoting Abraham Lincoln’s famous definition of democracy as “government of the people, by the people, for the people,” Ering acknowledged the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who advocate for a bottom-to-top planning approach to drive meaningful development in the state.

The MLA urged Gram Panchayat leaders to prioritize sectors such as health, education, communication, drinking water, electricity, agriculture, horticulture, and fisheries. He encouraged the formulation of practical and long-term beneficial schemes tailored to rural needs through participatory planning processes.

Ering also emphasized the importance of equipping unemployed youth with employable skills by leveraging government-supported capacity development programs in collaboration with private agencies. He urged Panchayat leaders and officers to raise awareness and guide youth in effectively utilizing these opportunities.

The meeting concluded with a call for collective efforts from all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of development projects, ultimately improving the quality of life in rural areas of West Pasighat.