Arunachal: Kebang Sole Village Transforms Dumping Site into Sustainable Vermicompost Unit

PANGIN– In an inspiring display of community-driven environmentalism, Kebang Sole village under Kebang Circle in Siang District has successfully converted a once notorious open dumping site into a thriving vermicompost unit. This remarkable transformation has not only enhanced the village’s aesthetic appeal but also promoted sustainable waste management practices.

The initiative was led by Circle Officer Niyang Pertin in collaboration with the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) Pangin unit and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

The villagers adopted a waste segregation and “waste to wealth” approach under the broader framework of Siang district’s “Swachata Hi Seva” initiative. This program aims to transform 12 villages across all circles in the district into “Clean Model Villages.”

Empowering Local SHGs for Sustainable Revenue

In a significant milestone, the newly established vermicompost unit has been officially handed over to a local Self-Help Group (SHG) from the village. This move is set to enable sustainable revenue generation through the sale of vermicompost, as confirmed by Niyang Pertin, Circle Officer of Pangin Circle and in-charge of Kebang Circle. Kebang Sole village is strategically located 15 km from Pangin and 6 km from Kebang CO HQ, between Pangin and Rottung village.

The initiative builds on Niyang Pertin’s earlier efforts in 2023, where vermicompost kits, raw materials, earthworms, tools, and training were provided to six selected SHGs in Pangin Circle as part of a pilot project. The project was financially supported by local MLA and Minister of RD, PR, and Transport, Ojing Tasing, with a funding boost of Rs. 1.50 lakh to kickstart the initiative.

Fostering Economic Growth and Eco-Friendly Practices

The project’s success has empowered SHGs to generate income by supplying vermicompost to customers within and beyond the district. This innovative approach not only addresses waste management but also fosters entrepreneurship and economic growth, significantly improving the livelihoods of community members. Additionally, it promotes eco-friendly agricultural practices, aligning with broader sustainability goals.

Kebang Sole village’s transformation stands as a testament to the power of community efforts and sustainable practices in creating a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future.