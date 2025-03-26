ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NEIAFMR Hosts National Seminar on Advances in Traditional Medicine and Biodiversity Research

Last Updated: March 26, 2025
PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR), Pasighat, formerly known as the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine, conducted a day-long national seminar titled “Recent Advances & Developments in Local Health Tradition and Biodiversity Research: Challenges and Prospects” on Tuesday. The event took place at the institute’s conference hall.

The seminar commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the delegates and organizing committee, followed by the release of the seminar abstract.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Robindra Teron, Director of NEIAFMR, highlighted the seminar’s objective to enhance the understanding and application of traditional and folk medicine for addressing various health concerns using herbal and indigenous remedies.

38 Research Abstracts and 5 Lead Lectures Featured

Dr. Teron mentioned that a total of 38 abstracts were received, covering themes such as local health traditions, floristic diversity, agriculture, horticulture, and Ayurveda. The seminar was conducted in a hybrid mode with 20 presenters sharing their research online and 15 delivering in-person presentations, alongside five lead lectures.

Prof. Dipak Chetia, Dean of Dibrugarh University, attended as the Chief Guest and emphasized the importance of traditional medicine and the need for scientific validation and modernization of folk medicinal practices. Dr. Dinesh Baruah, the founder principal of NEIAFMR, shared insights into his experiences with local healers in Pasighat and East Siang district, noting the effectiveness of naturally available herbs in treating severe ailments.

Insightful Lectures from Renowned Experts

The first technical session featured Prof. Bhaben Tanti from Gauhati University, who delivered a lecture on “Ethnobotany and Artificial Intelligence for Future Healthcare Innovation in Vikashit Bharat @ 2047.” Another notable speaker, Dr. Temin Payum, Associate Professor at JN College, Pasighat, discussed the potential of black turmeric herbal tea as a valuable medicinal product.

Dr. S. Sureshkumar Singh presented on “Diversity, Prospect, and Conservation Needs of Wild Ornamental Banana (Musa Spp.) in Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India.” Ayurveda expert Dr. Dinesh Baruah also shared his perspectives on preserving and promoting local health traditions.

Focus on Scientific Validation of Traditional Medicine

Speaking to the media during a break, Dr. Amal Bawri, Coordinator; Dr. Imlikumba, Joint Coordinator; and Dr. Robindra Teron reiterated the importance of national-level seminars in enhancing the efficiency of traditional folk medicine through research and scientific validation. Dr. Teron noted that “Ayurvedic medicine has been passed down through generations, holding immense relevance in Northeast India, where many tribes rely on herbal remedies.”

NEIAFMR, Pasighat, serves as an apex research center focusing on Local Health Traditions (LHTs) and Ethno Medicinal Practices (EMPs). It aims to bridge the gap between traditional healers, Ayurvedic researchers, and the scientific community by scientifically validating the efficacy of traditional medicine to enrich human lives.

