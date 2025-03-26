ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Border Area Youth Exchange Programme organised by NYK in West Kameng Concludes

The programme also aimed to promote national integration, social cohesion, and mutual understanding among the youth from border areas.

Last Updated: March 26, 2025
BOMDILA- The Border Area Youth Exchange Programme, organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra West Kameng, concluded successfully today, marking the end of a memorable and enriching experience for the participating youth.

The programme, held from 20th March, 2025 to 24th March, 2025, brought together 26 young participants from 5 States i.e., Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Orissa, providing them with a unique opportunity to engage in cultural exchange, discussions, visits to vibrant border villages, and local workshops integral to the West Kameng district.

Throughout the programme, the participants showcased their talents, shared their experiences, and learned from each other’s perspectives. The programme also included visits to local historical cultural sites, cultural performances, language learning, group games, workshops on mental health, meditation, plantation, local art and craft, and interactive sessions with eminent personalities.

The participants also had the opportunity to interact with the Deputy Commissioner, Army officials, PRIs, and many other dignitaries who shared valuable insights on the importance of national integration and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, Sh. Lobom Tamin (District Library and Information Officer and i/c DIPRO of West Kameng district) praised the participants for their enthusiasm and commitment to promoting national integration. He also highlighted social cohesion, traditional values, and ongoing development in the district. The District Youth Officer thanked the participants, guests, and partners for their support and cooperation in making the programme a success.

The Border Area Youth Exchange Programme has laid the foundation for a lasting bond among the participating youth, who will serve as ambassadors of peace and harmony in their respective communities.

