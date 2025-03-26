Union Minister Assures Support for Arunachal’s Urban Development Drive

NEW DELHI- In a determined effort to enhance urban development in Arunachal Pradesh, Minister of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Urban Development (UD) Balo Raja, along with Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang, met with Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, in the national capital on Wednesday.

During the high-level meeting, Minister Balo Raja highlighted key initiatives undertaken by the Urban Development and ULB Department in Arunachal Pradesh. He also raised concerns over pending financial allocations and sought additional funds to accelerate urban transformation and infrastructure projects across the state.

Minister Balo Raja emphasized the importance of transparency and efficiency in fund management through computerization and digitalization. He stressed that central support is crucial for implementing these reforms and ensuring seamless governance and accountability in financial transactions.

Expressing his gratitude, Minister Raja extended appreciation to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju for facilitating crucial engagements with Union Ministers. He lauded Rijiju’s commitment to Arunachal Pradesh’s holistic development and his efforts in bridging the state’s aspirations with national policies.

Meanwhile, Mayor Tamme Phassang reiterated his commitment to driving urban development and socio-economic progress in the region. “I am dedicated to ensuring the growth and transformation of our cities. This meeting marks a significant step in unlocking new opportunities, enhancing civic amenities, and accelerating ongoing projects in Arunachal Pradesh,” he stated.

The discussions with MoS Pankaj Chaudhary explored collaborative pathways to bolster urban infrastructure, sustainable development, and digital governance. Chaudhary, with his extensive public service experience, provided valuable insights and assured full support to address the state’s financial requirements.