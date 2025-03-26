Arunachal: Lower Subansiri Launches PLP 2025-26 to Enhance Credit Access

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri district officially launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2025-26, aiming to boost financial inclusion and support key economic sectors. The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P. in the presence of Ziro MLA Hage Apa at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall, Ziro.

The PLP focuses on accelerating the processing of loan applications under flagship schemes such as the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) and the Atmanirbhar scheme. It emphasizes the importance of timely credit access for agriculture, small businesses, and education. The plan outlines a total estimated credit potential of ₹66.97 crore, with ₹44.26 crore specifically allocated for agriculture and allied activities.

During the proceedings, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed key government schemes, with a focus on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) and the Atmanirbhar scheme, emphasizing the need for timely processing of loan applications by banks.

Also Read- Speeding Tata Sumo Crashes in Balipara, Claims One Life, Injures Five

He stressed the importance of seamless coordination between financial institutions and line departments to facilitate expedited approval and disbursement of subsidies and loans.

The Deputy Commissioner urged banks to align their lending priorities with national financial inclusion objectives, ensuring access to credit for underserved communities.

Also Read- Micro-Entrepreneurship Development Program Empowers Rural Women in Thrizino

MLA, Ziro, directed all departments and banks to prioritize and expedite the disposal of cases under government flagship schemes to ensure that intended beneficiaries receive timely financial assistance.

The meeting also underscored the achievement of targets in priority sectors, particularly in agriculture, small businesses, and education.

Also Read- NABARD sponsors exposure visit of farmers of LDV to Integrated Aqua Park at Ziro

DDM NABARD provided insights into the significance and preparation process of the PLP 2025-26, highlighting an estimated credit potential of ₹66.97 crore for the priority sector, including ₹44.26 crore allocated for agriculture and allied activities.

The event saw participation from prominent officials, including ADC Himani Meena, ZPC Dr. Lalit Maurya, DDM NABARD, LDM Gaurav Singh, and representatives from various government departments and banking institutions.