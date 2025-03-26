Arunachal: NABARD sponsors exposure visit of farmers of LDV to Integrated Aqua Park at Ziro

ZIRO- A team of 25 fish farmers from Lower Dibang Valley was flagged off jointly by NABARD AGM Nitya Mili and KVK Senior Scientist Deepanjali Deori on the 26th March 2025 for a 3 day training programme to the Integrated Aqua Park in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

This exposure visit has been sanctioned by NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh Regional office, Itanagar under Capacity Adoption Technology (CAT) programme and implemented by Kalong-Kapili NGO in collaboration with KVK Lower Dibnag Valley.

The Integrated Aqua Park is spread over an area of more than 7 hectares surrounded by the scenic greenery forest and alluring seasonal flowers.

Also Read- Eco-Clean Mebo Mission Concludes with Emphasis on Sustainability and Village Beautification

Some of the attractive facilities of the Aqua Park include aqua museum, raceways, RAS, biofloc, retail fish market, brood bank and hatcheries for indigenous fish, disease diagnostic and quality testing lab, fish feed mill, training cum conference hall, ice plant-cum-cold storage, value addition unit, refrigerated vehicle and aqua farmer extension support centre and Matsya Seva Kendra.

The exposure visit envisages training and learning about the best practices in integrated and advanced aquaculture and capacity building of the fish farmers.

Also Read- Field Trip to Ziro Enriches HU’s Botany Students with Biodiversity, Entrepreneurship & Social Insights

The visit also focuses on a wide range of activities which includes- Integrated aquaculture concept, Fish brood stock Management, Induced fish breeding, High yielding varieties of fish, Stage of seed rearing- from spawn to fingerling, Stunted yearling fish seed bank and Innovative fisheries programme etc.