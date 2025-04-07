Arunachal: Pema Khandu Announces State Support for Inter-College Youth Festival, New Hostel and Futsal Ground at RGU

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today announced that the state government will support the Inter-College Youth Festival financially from next year. He said that this morning attending the inaugural ceremony of the three-day XIII Inter College Youth Festival organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University at its campus here at Rono Hills, Doimukh.

Khandu said that such youth festivals are not just a celebration of arts, culture, and sports but it is a reflection of unity in diversity, spirit of collaboration, and the state’s collective aspirations.

He endorsed the suggestion that the Inter-College Youth Festival from its next edition may be first held at zonal levels from amongst the affiliated colleges and those who qualify may come and compete at the university level festival at RGU.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the students’ body of RGU, Khandu informed that he has already forwarded its scanned copy directing the Commissioner Education to have consultations with the RGU authorities on the issues raised. He assured to personally follow up with the central government with these as RGU is a central university. He, however, assured that whatever issue falls under the purview of the state government, it will be resolved positively.

Reminiscing his first visit to the university as chief minister eight years ago, Khandu said that he was informed then that the students strength was about 2500. He said that he was surprised to know that today the university caters to about 5700 students.

Acknowledging the dire need for enhancing hostel accommodation in the campus, Khandu announced that a new hostel building of at least 2000 capacity will be sanctioned within this financial year.

Khandu who is also the President of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, also assured to establish a footsal ground in the campus.

He lauded and congratulated RGU for winning the first prize on showcasing its ‘Best Practices’ in the East Zone Vice Chancellors Conference of Association of Indian Universities held during March, 2025. The university won the accolade in terms of the academic achievements of Centre of Endangered Languages of Arunachal Institute Tribal Studies in protecting, preserving and promoting indigenous culture, along with National Education Policy implementation, Green and Sustainable Energy Initiatives and Transparency Audit from amongst over 100 state and central universities.

“Rajiv Gandhi University holds a unique and crucial place in the development of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh. As the premier institution of the state, it has the responsibility to shape not only academic excellence but also to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.” He said.

Khandu further said that the education sector is among the key areas of focus for the state government and announced that over the next three financial years, the state plans to undertake transformative changes to ensure quality education, improved infrastructure, and better opportunities for students.

“Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with an unparalleled wealth of talent and a unique cultural heritage. Our youths are the leaders, innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. It is our collective responsibility to nurture the potential and empower them to take our state to new heights,” he said.

Khandu further added that the state government is doing its best to provide the ambience, opportunity and infrastructure to the youths to hone their talent in sports, arts or academics.