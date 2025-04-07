ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Cabinet Approves Age Relaxation for Job Aspirants, New Exam Scheme for Engineers, and 280 PHED Posts

The state Cabinet also approved for notification of the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (4th Amendment) Rules, 2025................

Last Updated: 07/04/2025
ITANAGAR- The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu met this afternoon, and after threadbare discussion approved ‘One Time Relaxation’ of the prescribed upper age limit for direct recruitment, enabling them to be eligible and to apply for those categories of posts where the previous vacancy notifications (issued prior to 2024) has been or will be cancelled by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), subject  to prescribed conditions.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for framing of a Common Examination Scheme for conducting Direct Recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineers under  Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

APPSC in consultation with the respective Departments shall finalize the syllabus for the common examination. It observed that the Common Examination scheme will fasten the procedure of recruitment.

The state Cabinet also approved for notification of the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (4th Amendment) Rules, 2025, amending the APPS Rules, 1989 to streamline cadre management, promotions, and rank structures in the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The amendment introduces a Common Cadre Structurefor officers of Civil Police, IRBn and AAPBn, classifying all grades – Entry Grade, Grade-I, Junior Administrative Grade(JAG) and Special Grade—as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Posts.

Further, the Cabinet approved creation of 280 posts in the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply department in different categories. This would not only meet the aspiration of long serving officials and pave way for new recruitments but also help in ensuring efficient and smooth functioning of the department.

A presentation was made by the Department of Finance, Planning and Investment regarding the memorandum proposed to be submitted to the 16th Finance Commission. The Cabinet deliberated on and approved the memorandum.

