Arunachal: Union MoS for Agriculture Visits Ziro Valley, Emphasizes Organic Farming and Development

ZIRO– Ram Nath Thakur, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, concluded a two-day visit to Ziro Valley, during which he highlighted the region’s agricultural potential and reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to organic and natural farming.

On April 6, the Minister visited several sites, including the Integrated Farming unit at Manipolyang, the Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, and the sacred Shivalinga at Kardo.

At Manipolyang, he interacted with local farmers and lauded the efforts of Smti Kago Kampu for her successful integrated farming model.

Mrs Hibu Yache, ZPM of Siiro, brought attention to challenges in organic certification, lack of cold storage, and limited market access. The Minister directed the Agriculture Department to establish small cold storage units in villages to support farmers.

On April 7, the Union MoS chaired a review meeting at the Mini Secretariat with the District Administration and Heads of Departments. Vivek H.P., Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, presented an overview of the district’s development, showcased the ‘Plastic Free Ziro’ campaign, and advocated for boosting local textile industries by including Apatani products in central programs.

He also proposed holding central government meetings in Ziro to promote tourism—a suggestion welcomed by the Minister.

The Union MoS praised the valley’s progress and suggested cultivating pulses in addition to existing crops, underlining the potential for achieving self-sufficiency in rice, fish, vegetables, and fruits. He emphasized the importance of adopting Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) models in agriculture and allied sectors.

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung noted that Ziro’s traditional fish-cum-paddy cultivation is inherently organic, with no chemical use.

In the law and order briefing, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra reported a 100% disposal rate for women-related cases and called for more forensic facilities and police manpower.

The Minister was received by Gabriel D Wangsu (State Agriculture Minister), Hage Appa (MLA Ziro), and other senior officials.