ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Union MoS for Agriculture Visits Ziro Valley, Emphasizes Organic Farming and Development

At Manipolyang, he interacted with local farmers and lauded the efforts of Smti Kago Kampu for her successful integrated farming model.

Last Updated: 07/04/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Union MoS for Agriculture Visits Ziro Valley, Emphasizes Organic Farming and Development

ZIRO–  Ram Nath Thakur, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, concluded a two-day visit to Ziro Valley, during which he highlighted the region’s agricultural potential and reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to organic and natural farming.

On April 6, the Minister visited several sites, including the Integrated Farming unit at Manipolyang, the Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, and the sacred Shivalinga at Kardo.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

At Manipolyang, he interacted with local farmers and lauded the efforts of Smti Kago Kampu for her successful integrated farming model.

Also Read- High-Yielding Exotic Vegetable Seeds Distributed to Tawang Green Farmers

Mrs Hibu Yache, ZPM of Siiro, brought attention to challenges in organic certification, lack of cold storage, and limited market access. The Minister directed the Agriculture Department to establish small cold storage units in villages to support farmers.

On April 7, the Union MoS chaired a review meeting at the Mini Secretariat with the District Administration and Heads of Departments. Vivek H.P., Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, presented an overview of the district’s development, showcased the ‘Plastic Free Ziro’ campaign, and advocated for boosting local textile industries by including Apatani products in central programs.

Also Read- Spring Futsal Cup 2.0 Kicks Off in Tawang

He also proposed holding central government meetings in Ziro to promote tourism—a suggestion welcomed by the Minister.

The Union MoS praised the valley’s progress and suggested cultivating pulses in addition to existing crops, underlining the potential for achieving self-sufficiency in rice, fish, vegetables, and fruits. He emphasized the importance of adopting Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) models in agriculture and allied sectors.

Also Read- Namgey Tsering and Thegtse Rinpoche Visit the Historic Chaksam Bridge in Tawang

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung noted that Ziro’s traditional fish-cum-paddy cultivation is inherently organic, with no chemical use.

In the law and order briefing, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra reported a 100% disposal rate for women-related cases and called for more forensic facilities and police manpower.

The Minister was received by  Gabriel D Wangsu (State Agriculture Minister), Hage Appa (MLA Ziro), and other senior officials.

Tags
Last Updated: 07/04/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ Digital Service Launched to Enhance Governance in Keyi Panyor

Arunachal: ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ Digital Service Launched to Enhance Governance in Keyi Panyor

Arunachal’s Yuva Tourism Club Students Embark on Educational Tour to Meghalaya

Arunachal’s Yuva Tourism Club Students Embark on Educational Tour to Meghalaya

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-Orientation Programme on Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana Held in Tawang

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-Orientation Programme on Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana Held in Tawang

Arunachal: New DMC and Dental Unit Inaugurated at CHC Jang, Boosting Healthcare in Tawang

Arunachal: New DMC and Dental Unit Inaugurated at CHC Jang, Boosting Healthcare in Tawang

Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0 Inspires Young Leaders

Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0 Inspires Young Leaders

Arunachal: ITIs Roing and Balinong to Become Green Hubs Under Director SDE Initiative

Arunachal: ITIs Roing and Balinong to Become Green Hubs Under Director SDE Initiative

Arunachal: Ke:míng Longa observed at Komsing

Arunachal: Ke:míng Longa observed at Komsing

Arunachal Cabinet Greenlights 50% SGST Reimbursement for Kalai II Hydro Project

Arunachal Cabinet Greenlights 50% SGST Reimbursement for Kalai II Hydro Project

Arunachal Cabinet Expands Welfare Schemes: More Support for Orphans, Pension Hike

Arunachal Cabinet Expands Welfare Schemes: More Support for Orphans, Pension Hike

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering and Thegtse Rinpoche Visit the Historic Chaksam Bridge in Tawang

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering and Thegtse Rinpoche Visit the Historic Chaksam Bridge in Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button