Arunachal: Spring Futsal Cup 2.0 Kicks Off in Tawang

TAWANG- he highly anticipated Spring Futsal Cup 2.0 was inaugurated today at My Futsal Arena, Khremethang, with an electrifying exhibition match between Team MLA Tawang and Team DC Tawang, setting the tone for days of exciting futsal action ahead.

The opening ceremony was attended by Namgey Tsering, MLA Tawang, as the Chief Guest; Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner Tawang, as the Guest of Honor; and Dr. D.W. Thongon, Superintendent of Police, as the Special Guest. All three dignitaries underscored the importance of sports in promoting physical fitness, unity, and a drug-free lifestyle among the youth of Tawang.

In a display of energy and teamwork, Team DC Tawang triumphed with a 12–6 win over their opponents. Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang delivered a standout performance, scoring four goals and guiding his team with remarkable skill and enthusiasm.

His leadership on the field earned him the Man of the Match title, and applause from the crowd for setting an inspiring example for local youth.

The Spring Futsal Cup 2.0 will feature 16 teams from across the region competing over the next few days. Organizers anticipate high-octane matches and a strong display of grassroots talent in what is quickly becoming one of the region’s premier sporting events.

Adding a cultural touch to the opening ceremony, audiences were treated to vibrant performances by the Ketchenga Cultural Troupe and students of LD School, showcasing Tawang’s rich heritage and the community’s enthusiasm.

The event not only celebrates sporting excellence but also aims to encourage healthy lifestyles, cultural pride, and youth engagement in positive activities across the district.