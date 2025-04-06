BJP Arunachal Celebrates 46th Foundation Day

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit celebrated its 46th Foundation Day with grandeur and enthusiasm at the State BJP Headquarters in Itanagar today. The event witnessed the participation of Ministers, MLAs, former Ministers and MLAs, State Office Bearers (SOBs), Morcha leaders, and party karyakartas from across the state.

State BJP President Kaling Moyong unfurled the party flag to mark the commencement of the celebrations. In his address, Moyong congratulated all BJP workers, leaders, and supporters on the party’s foundation day. He also lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu for being recognized among India’s 61 most powerful leaders, calling it a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh.

Moyong highlighted the numerous developmental achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu. He paid tribute to the party’s founding leaders and their guiding principle of “Nation First, Party Second, Self Last,” praising the tireless efforts of karyakartas in strengthening BJP’s grassroots presence.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Tourism Policy and Logo to Boost Sustainable Travel and Cultural Preservation

Recalling the party’s sweeping victories in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections, Moyong emphasized BJP’s growing footprint and the people’s continued faith in its governance. He also reiterated the party’s five core principles and its ideological commitment to inclusive development.

In honor of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, the party announced a week-long celebration from April 6 to April 14 across all levels—state, district, and mandal—to commemorate both BJP’s journey and Ambedkar’s legacy of justice, equality, and constitutional values.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, extending his congratulations, hailed BJP as a transformative force in Indian politics and governance. Emphasizing the party’s commitment to public service, cultural heritage, and democratic values, Khandu urged karyakartas to carry forward the legacy with renewed energy and integrity.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Khandu Praises Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Aalo Mopin Festival, Announces Major Development Projects

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Khandu said it had promoted corruption and neglected the nation’s heritage during its long tenure. In contrast, BJP under Modi has focused on holistic development through Mission Viksit Bharat. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his continuous support in addressing Arunachal’s unique geographical and developmental challenges.

Khandu emphasized the need for leadership development at every level—from MLAs to grassroots workers—and advocated for bottom-up planning and decentralized funding to ensure effective local governance. He revealed that mentor ministers have been appointed for each district to monitor developmental progress and coordinate with local party units.

Speaking on electoral reforms, the CM called for an end to money-driven politics, urging performance-based and merit-driven elections. He also announced plans to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (33% women’s reservation in legislative assemblies) by 2029, with a target to field 20 women candidates in the next Assembly elections. He called for the immediate identification and mentoring of potential women leaders.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Nab Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin and Illegal Items

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated party members on the occasion and expressed confidence in the leadership of Moyong and Khandu. Reflecting on BJP’s journey from the Jan Sangh era to its present status, Mein paid tribute to the pioneers who laid the foundation for today’s success.

He praised PM Modi’s “Reform, Perform, Transform” mantra and the development witnessed across Arunachal under CM Khandu’s leadership. Mein expressed optimism that the synergy between the government and party would bring further growth and achievements.

Other key speakers included Junty Singphoo, State Vice-President and Convener of Sthapana Diwas 2025, Kame Yangfo, State President of the ST Morcha, and Ashok Sangchuju, State Secretary, who also shared their thoughts on the occasion and reiterated commitment to the party’s vision.