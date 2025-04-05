Arunachal: MLA Darang flags off exposure-cum-awareness tour for GBs to Kaziranga NP

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a bit to generate awareness about the importance of wildlife and its conservation among the village heads of 38th East Pasighat Assembly Constituency, MLA Tapi Darang today flagged off an exposure tour for Kaziranga National Park, (Assam) here in which thirty Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burihs (GBs) from Bosing & Bogong group of village are embarking on a journey to learn and experience various aspects of wildlife conservation, rural and eco -tourism, safari experience, and interact with community members engaged in conservation efforts at Kaziranga National Park as part of the exposure tour initiated and sponsored by the MLA.

While flagging off the exposure tour team MLA Darang in his message to the GBs on the occasion, urged the GBs to play a key role in conservation and protection of Wildlife and Nature for environmental conservation and appealed the GBs for successful implementation of the Air Gun Surrender campaign and in preventing and stopping rampant hunting of wildlife and protection of flora.

He expressed hope that the objective for organizing the awareness cum exposure tour will surely make a positive impact in the society in years to come.

Senior Citizen and NPP Block President, Gagam Ering also spoke on the importance of sensitization efforts on themes of eco-tourism & conservation taken up by the local MLA to spread the message of conservation and wildlife protection for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion DFO, D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Kenpi Ete while welcoming the MLA Darang’s initiative, asserted that the success stories of the community drive conservation efforts in protecting the flora and wildlife of the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, Assam (which is a UNESCO Heritage Site) will surely inspire to replicate these best practices in their respective areas and create awareness among the local people.

District Tourism Officer, Leena Perme highlighted the huge inflow of domestic and foreign tourists to see the wildlife in Kaziranga National park, creating income generating activities for the local people through homestays and other economic activities in the vicinity from which the GBs can impart back to the rural people.

Coordinator cum Team Leader Gandhi Darang, who is a Nature Guide and Conservation Enthusiast and a Journalist, is leading the team from 4th to 6th April. The exposure team of GBs from 38th Pasighat East will also carry out plantation drive activities at Kaziranga National Park.