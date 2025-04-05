Arunachal: Governor requests the Union MoS to facilitate stronger market linkages for farmers in the State

ITANAGAR- The Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th April 2025. The meeting focused on advancing agricultural development in Arunachal Pradesh and addressing key issues related to the implementation and augmentation of central agriculture schemes in the State.

During the interaction, the Governor emphasized the importance of introducing and promoting modern and innovative technologies in the agricultural sector to enhance productivity and improve the socio-economic conditions of farmers in Arunachal Pradesh, a State predominantly reliant on agriculture.

The Governor also emphasized the urgent need to revive defunct government farms and enhance agricultural infrastructure to meet the growing demand for strengthening agriculture and related sectors, particularly horticulture and animal husbandry.

He pointed out that a well-supported infrastructure will significantly contribute to the sustainable development of rural communities and improve livelihoods.

Further, the Governor requested the Union Minister of State to facilitate stronger market linkages for farmers in the State. He underlined the importance of implementing the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for perishable agricultural and horticultural produce, as well as the Integrated Scheme for Agricultural Marketing (ISAM) to develop scientific storage infrastructure. These initiatives, he noted, would be pivotal in reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring fair prices for farmers.

The Governor also briefed the Minister on the State’s initiative ‘Arun Himveer’, which supplies locally grown vegetables and produce to the armed forces stationed in Arunachal Pradesh.

To strengthen this effort, he requested the Union Government’s support in establishing a robust cold-chain infrastructure, including cold storage facilities and refrigerated transport vehicles, to preserve perishable items and ensure timely delivery.

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare appreciated the initiatives taken by the State and assured the Governor of the Union Government’s full cooperation in enhancing agricultural productivity and farmer welfare in Arunachal Pradesh.