Arunachal CM Khandu Praises Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Aalo Mopin Festival, Announces Major Development Projects

AALO- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today lauded his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma as a “dynamic leader of the Northeast” and a “prominent figure in the national political landscape.” Khandu was speaking at the vibrant Mopin Festival celebrations in Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district, attended by thousands of people from the Galo community.

Expressing gratitude to Sarma for attending the Mopin festival here today, Khandu said that ” Mrs Sarma’s presence at Aalo amidst thousands of Galos in a sea of white exemplifies his love for the sister state and its people”.

Reflecting on the transformative governance in the region, Khandu said, “Since Modiji became the Prime Minister and Himantaji the Chief Minister of Assam, the entire Northeast has witnessed a complete transformation in governance and pace of development. Assam’s progress has a ripple effect across the region.”

Highlighting Sarma’s contribution to regional peace, Khandu credited him for nearly eradicating insurgency in Assam—an issue that had long impacted neighboring Arunachal Pradesh. “With insurgency almost gone, we are now witnessing tremendous development not only in Assam but across the Northeast,” he said.

He further described Assam’s ‘Advantage Assam’ initiative as a “game-changer” for the entire region. “As Assam emerges as an investment hub, neighboring states will also attract business expansion and economic growth,” Khandu observed.

CM Khandu also emphasized the importance of the ‘Namsai Declaration’ signed on July 15, 2022, as a pivotal step in resolving the long-standing Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute. “Thanks to Himantaji’s proactive role, most of the boundary issues have been settled. Only a few pockets remain, which are under review by joint committees of both states,” he said.

Accompanying CM Sarma to the festival was Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, who also joined in the cultural celebrations.

As a boost to local infrastructure, CM Khandu announced:

₹15 crore for the construction of a Daily Market Shed, and

₹10 crore for a multi-storied parking lot at Aalo.

These projects are expected to significantly improve urban facilities and boost economic activities in West Siang district.