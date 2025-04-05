Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Nab Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin and Illegal Items
The seizure was made in the presence of Khoda Bath, EAC-cum-Executive Magistrate, Naharlagun.
NAHARLAGUN– Acting on a credible tip-off, the Naharlagun Police carried out a successful raid at Nyigam Colony and apprehended two individuals involved in drug peddling.
The operation, led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station, was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo.
The police team, which included SI Vivek Linggi, HC Kanto Samyor, KC K Mosi, HC P Tari, Ct D Borah, and Ct Token Pertin, arrested two accused—Hage Opo (24) and Mom Riche Dorjee (19). The raid resulted in the seizure of:
- 10 vials containing 12.4 grams of suspected heroin
- 51 tablets of Nitcor-10 (Nitrazepam 10mg)
- One used syringe
- Three pistol-shaped lighters with concealed knives
A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under Case No. 45/25 under Sections 21(b)/27/29 of the NDPS Act, read with Section 28 of the Arms Act.
Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking.
He appealed to the public to come forward with credible information to help combat drug-related activities in the Itanagar Capital Region, reaffirming the police’s commitment to protecting youth and society from the scourge of drugs.