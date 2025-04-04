Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Trace Fake Facebook Account Holder Spreading Misinformation

BANDERDEWA- Banderdewa Police have successfully traced and apprehended the individual behind the alleged fake Facebook account operating under the name “Kungsuk Tagung”, who had spread misinformation on the social media page “Voice of Arunachal” regarding the health status of the victim in the Banderdewa incident.

The individual has been identified as Tapi Omit (37 years), presently residing in Doimukh, Informed, Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun.

Also Read- Namgey Tsering and Thegtse Rinpoche Visit the Historic Chaksam Bridge in Tawang

A case has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station (Non-FIR Case No. 01/2025) under Sections 127/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and the individual was produced before the Executive Magistrate-cum-Circle Officer, Banderdewa.

The Executive Magistrate has bound him down for one year, directing him to maintain peace and refrain from spreading false information.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Yuva Tourism Club Students Embark on Educational Tour to Meghalaya

The Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, has stated that while the situation is currently under control, tensions remain high and could escalate if people do not act responsibly.

Further, he urged the public to avoid social media trials and emphasized that individuals with any relevant information or evidence regarding the Banderdewa case should approach the investigating team directly at Banderdewa Police Station instead of discussing the matter on social media, as it could further complicate the case rather than aiding its resolution.