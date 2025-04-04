ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Trace Fake Facebook Account Holder Spreading Misinformation

Police Urge Public to Report Information Directly Instead of Spreading Rumors Online.

Last Updated: 04/04/2025
1 minute read
Photo- Banderdewa police

BANDERDEWA-  Banderdewa Police have successfully traced and apprehended the individual behind the alleged fake Facebook account operating under the name “Kungsuk Tagung”, who had spread misinformation on the social media page “Voice of Arunachal” regarding the health status of the victim in the Banderdewa incident.

The individual has been identified as Tapi Omit (37 years), presently residing in Doimukh, Informed, Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun.

A case has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station (Non-FIR Case No. 01/2025) under Sections 127/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and the individual was produced before the Executive Magistrate-cum-Circle Officer, Banderdewa.

The Executive Magistrate has bound him down for one year, directing him to maintain peace and refrain from spreading false information.

The Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, has stated that while the situation is currently under control, tensions remain high and could escalate if people do not act responsibly.

Further, he urged the public to avoid social media trials and emphasized that individuals with any relevant information or evidence regarding the Banderdewa case should approach the investigating team directly at Banderdewa Police Station instead of discussing the matter on social media, as it could further complicate the case rather than aiding its resolution.

