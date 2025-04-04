Arunachal: ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ Digital Service Launched to Enhance Governance in Keyi Panyor

YACHULI- In a landmark move towards digital governance and citizen-centric services, the ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ digital platform was officially launched today in Keyi Panyor District.

The initiative, aimed at streamlining public service delivery, was inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, and other key officials, including ADCs, COs, ZPC, ZPM, and HoDs.

A joint effort by the District Administration and District Police, the platform will provide seamless access to essential government services via WhatsApp, eliminating bureaucratic delays and ensuring greater convenience for residents.

Citizens can now apply for various documents from their homes, including: Police Character Certificate, Police NOC for Tender, Birth Certificate, Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) Certificate, Inner Line Permit (ILP), Income Certificate, and more.

Addressing the gathering, DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta highlighted the platform’s role in reducing physical visits to government offices, making governance more transparent and citizen-friendly. SP Angad Mehta emphasized the importance of digital reforms in addressing administrative challenges, stating that technology can be a game-changer for the newly formed district.

With WhatsApp-based digital services becoming a crucial part of governance, the administration expects ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ to reduce paperwork, expedite processes, and enhance service accessibility.

How to Access ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’?

Citizens can avail services by simply sending “Hi” on WhatsApp to 9405456923.

The district administration urges all residents to utilize this innovative digital platform, ensuring faster and hassle-free access to essential government services.