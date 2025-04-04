ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

The programme aimed at informing and empowering local farmers with knowledge about state-sponsored horticultural welfare schemes.

Arunachal: Awareness-cum-Orientation Programme on Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana Held in Tawang

TAWANG- A one-day awareness training cum orientation programme on the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) was successfully organized today by the Department of Horticulture, Tawang at Zomkhang Hall. The programme aimed at informing and empowering local farmers with knowledge about state-sponsored horticultural welfare schemes.

The inaugural session was graced by EAC-cum-DPO Tawang,  Mrs. Sangey Wangmu Mosobi as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Avang Tamin, District Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development Officer, as the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the participants, Mrs. Sangey Wangmu Mosobi urged beneficiaries to actively engage with the resource persons  during the technical sessions to fully benefit from their expertise. She emphasized that despite Tawang’s geographical challenges, limited land holdings, and a short agricultural season, the people are industrious and resilient. “Schemes like ANBY, ANKY, ANPPY, and ANMPY are designed specifically to support and encourage hardworking farmers in such regions,” she said.

Dr. Avang Tamin also encouraged participants to make the most of the training by asking questions and applying the knowledge gained. He highlighted that these schemes are part of the government’s initiative to promote sustainable livelihoods among farmers in the state.

Earlier, District Horticulture Officer Safiur Rehman welcomed the participants and noted that many farmers are still unaware of the benefits of these schemes. He emphasized that these farmer-centric initiatives can help create lasting assets and ensure a stable and sustainable agricultural livelihood.

The resource persons for the technical session included KB Kayastha (Entomologist), Dr. A.K. Tiwari, and Lakshmipriya Borah (SMS) from KVK Tawang, and Dr. Dorjee Tsowang from BMMU ArSLM Tawang. They provided detailed insights into the various schemes, best practices, and modern horticultural techniques.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by SDHO Koncho Gyatso, followed by a technical session that witnessed active participation and interaction from the attendees.

