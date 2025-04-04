Arunachal: New DMC and Dental Unit Inaugurated at CHC Jang, Boosting Healthcare in Tawang

JANG- In a significant milestone for healthcare infrastructure in Tawang, a Designated Microscopic Centre (DMC) and a state-of-the-art Dental Unit were inaugurated at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Jang, on Thursday.

The new facilities were formally opened by Zila Panchayat Chairperson, Tawang, Leki Gombu, in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jang, Hakraso Kri; District Medical Officer, Dr. Rinchin Neema; District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr. Urgen Lhamu; Gaon Burahs of Yuthembu village, and several community members.

The DMC aims to strengthen tuberculosis (TB) detection and treatment, improving early diagnosis to curb the disease in the region. Meanwhile, the Dental Unit will enhance oral healthcare services, ensuring better access for residents of Jang and neighboring areas.

Speaking at the event, ZPC Leki Gombu highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to bridge the healthcare gap in remote regions. “These new facilities will play a crucial role in delivering timely and effective medical care, improving the overall health standards of our people,” he said.

Local residents and community leaders expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his dedication to improving healthcare services in Arunachal Pradesh. They acknowledged his visionary leadership in ensuring better medical infrastructure, particularly in remote areas like Jang.

With these new additions, CHC Jang is now better equipped to provide essential medical services, marking a major step forward in the region’s public healthcare system.