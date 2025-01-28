ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Training on Cultural Competency conducted at GNM Regional Institute of Nursing

ITANAGAR-  A training session on Cultural Competency was conducted at the nurses of General Nursing and Midwifery Regional Institute of Nursing, Itanagar, with the objective of bringing inclusivity and sensitivity in healthcare practices.

Dr. Kaling Dabi from the Tribal Health Collaborative, Piramal Foundation facilitated the session. Dr. Dabi emphasized the importance of understanding cultural diversity in healthcare settings to ensure equitable access to medical services and improve patient outcomes.

This training highlighted critical insights into respecting and integrating indigenous and cultural practices into healthcare. Participants were encouraged to reflect on managing biases and addressing cultural barriers that often arise in healthcare interactions.

Dr. Dabi remarked, “Such discourse is a necessity for the Indian medical system, where cultural diversity shapes patient dynamics. These programs instill a much-needed awareness among healthcare professionals to ensure treatment approaches are not only clinically effective but also culturally respectful.”

Cultural competency training, while relatively new to India needs a widespread implementation in private and government healthcare institutions. These initiatives can improve the relationship between healthcare providers and the communities they serve to build trust and improve healthcare delivery and outcomes.

The session concluded with the nurses expressing their gratitude for this enlightening experience and committing to incorporating these insights into their daily practice. The Piramal Foundation’s Tribal Health Collaborative continues to pioneer efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility and equity in culturally rich and diverse regions of India.

