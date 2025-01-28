Arunachal: Training on Integrated Farming Systems Concludes at CHF Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat, conducted a seven-day training program on “Enhancing Farmers’ Livelihood through Integrated Farming System Approaches” from January 22 to 28, 2025.

The training, organized under the Arik Abik Lunom Mobile-Based Agro Advisory Services in Arunachal Pradesh Project, was sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and jointly implemented by Digital India Corporation and CAU, Imphal. The program aimed to equip farmers with practical knowledge on sustainable and integrated farming models.

The program was organized by Dr. Premaradhya N., Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator of the Arik Abik Lunom Project at the College of Horticulture and Forestry.

The inaugural session was graced by Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner of East Siang District, as the Chief Guest. He emphasized the importance of practical training in empowering farmers and fostering entrepreneurship.

Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean of CHF and Chairman of the training program, highlighted the impact of the Arik Abik Lunom Project, benefiting 545 villages across 92 blocks and 24 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Opang Moyong, District Agriculture Officer, and Meghnath Bori, Principal of GTC, Pasighat, were also present during the inaugural session, adding their insights and encouragement.

The training covered a wide range of Integrated Farming System (IFS) components, including crop diversification, soil health management, livestock integration (cattle, piggery, poultry, and fishery), apiculture, mushroom cultivation, vermicomposting, bio-intensive pest management, post-harvest value addition, and agroforestry models.

The training witnessed enthusiastic participation from 25 farmers and youth from East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, West Siang, Lower Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley districts, who actively engaged in interactive sessions and practical demonstrations. The participants were also assessed through pre-training and post-training evaluations to measure their learning outcomes and knowledge enhancement.

Over seven days, 22 resource persons from CHF, College of Agriculture, MTTC & VTC, and KVK delivered lectures, hands-on demonstrations, and field visits to enhance farmers’ practical knowledge.

The valedictory session, held on January 28, 2025, was attended by Dungoli Libang, Farmers’ Leader and Former State President, BJKM, Arunachal Pradesh, as Chief Guest. Senior faculty members Prof. D.K. Pandey (Head, Social Science) and Prof. P. Debnath (Head, NRM Division) shared valuable insights on sustainable farming practices.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, acknowledging the participation of farmers and faculty members. The training program successfully provided farmers with innovative and practical approaches to enhance productivity and income through IFS.