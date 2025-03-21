Assam Chief Minister Announces PRCs for Moran Community Living in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a historic decision by the Assam Cabinet to offer Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to members of the Moran community residing in Arunachal Pradesh. This move addresses a long-standing demand of the Moran community, an indigenous group primarily based in Eastern Assam, with a significant population living across the border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district.

The decision, formalized during a cabinet meeting, aims to integrate the Moran community into Assam’s socio-economic framework by granting them access to educational, employment, and reservation benefits in the state.

The Moran community, recognized as one of Assam’s ancient indigenous groups, has a sizable population in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Namsai district, which neighbors Assam’s Tinsukia district. For decades, Moran residents in Arunachal Pradesh have demanded PRCs from the Arunachal government to secure their rights as residents, including access to government jobs and educational opportunities.

However, legal and administrative constraints in Arunachal Pradesh have prevented the issuance of PRCs to non-indigenous communities, leaving the Morans in a state of limbo.

This issue gained prominence in recent years, with protests and memoranda from Moran organizations, such as the All Assam Moran Students’ Union (Amsu), highlighting their exclusion from benefits in both states.

The Assam government’s decision comes as a response to these grievances and follows discussions with the Arunachal Pradesh government, which has been unable to resolve the issue due to local opposition and legal hurdles.

During the cabinet meeting on March 20, 2025, Chief Minister Sarma outlined the rationale and implications of the decision:

Eligibility: Moran community members residing in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly those with ancestral ties to Assam, will be eligible to apply for PRCs from the Assam government.

Benefits: The PRCs will enable access to government jobs, educational institutions (including medical and engineering colleges), and reservations designated for the Moran community in Assam.

Interim Measure: Sarma noted that Assam is in dialogue with Arunachal Pradesh authorities to resolve the issue permanently. Until then, Assam’s PRCs will serve as a bridge to ensure the community’s welfare.

Historical Significance: The Chief Minister described the decision as “historic,” emphasizing the Moran community’s integral role in Assam’s social and cultural fabric.

The announcement was accompanied by other significant cabinet decisions, such as allowing 24×7 operations for shops in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar, signaling a broader push for economic and social development in the state.

The decision has been met with widespread celebration among the Moran community, numbering nearly 5,000 in Arunachal Pradesh.

For instance, the Moran community’s long-standing demand for recognition and rights, as voiced during protests in February 2025 at Dirak gate, has finally found a resolution through this initiative. Community members see this as an opportunity to reconnect with Assam’s growth story while retaining their presence in Arunachal Pradesh.

The move aligns with Chief Minister Sarma’s broader vision of inclusive development in Assam and strengthening ties with neighboring states. It also follows his earlier commitment, expressed on January 29, 2024, during the Moran Mahotsav, to ensure that Morans in Arunachal Pradesh benefit from Assam’s progress.