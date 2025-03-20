ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP MLA Tseten Chombay Reviews Road Expansion and Infrastructure Development in Zagang and Musakshing

The visit aimed to assess the progress of the project and discuss further improvements with the concerned department to enhance connectivity and boost tourism.

Last Updated: March 20, 2025
1 minute read
ZAGANG- BJP MLA Tseten Chombay, accompanied by NEC Member TN Thongdok and ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok, on Thursday visited the newly widened road spanning 6.5 km from Zagang to Musakshing village and Billu Agriculture road. The visit aimed to assess the progress of the project and discuss further improvements with the concerned department to enhance connectivity and boost tourism.

Emphasizing the importance of quality infrastructure, MLA Chombay assured that the furnishing and completion of the road would be prioritized to maximize its long-term benefits. The improved connectivity is expected to ease travel for residents and facilitate tourism by providing better access to Musakshing village and the Buddha Heritage Park, Yokmuzor, a site of religious and cultural significance.

During the visit, a developmental meeting was held with the people of Zagang village to discuss essential infrastructure projects. In the presence of  TN Thongdok Ji,  Karma Dorjee Thongdok Ji, and other key stakeholders, the following proposed projects were reviewed:

  • Government Middle School, Zagang
  • Hostel for Middle School
  • Staff Quarters

MLA Chombay stressed the importance of high-quality infrastructure to ensure a better learning environment for students. He urged villagers and department officials to work collaboratively in strengthening the educational framework of the region.

The event witnessed participation from several key officials, including EE RWD Er. Kipa Rinia, AE PWD Er. Lige Lollen, and Mandal President Sangey Gombu Thongdok. Also present were G.Bs, HODs, PRI members, senior leaders, Abi Monepo’s, SHGs, Amates, and local youths from Zagang and Musakshing village.

The visit and discussions underscored a collective commitment to regional development, with a focus on enhancing connectivity, improving educational facilities, and fostering overall growth.

Last Updated: March 20, 2025
1 minute read

