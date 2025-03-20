Arunachal: Chowna Mein Highlights the Significance of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project

ITANAGAR- During his two-day visit to Siang and Upper Siang districts, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein addressed the public, emphasizing the importance of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project.

Mein expressed concerns over China’s ambitious $137 billion hydroelectric dam project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which aims to generate 60,000 MW of electricity. He highlighted observations from experts and research scholars regarding the potential environmental impact of such a massive hydropower project in the region.

He warned that if China constructs the proposed dam and diverts the river’s flow, it could lead to the drying up of the Siang River and its tributaries, endangering aquatic life and affecting millions of people in Assam and Bangladesh who rely on the Brahmaputra River for agriculture. Additionally, he cautioned that in the event of geopolitical tensions, China could release an excessive volume of water, resulting in severe flooding downstream in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, leading to significant loss of life and property.

Also Read and Watch- Foreign Tourists Take Initiative to Clean Up Sikkim Streets

Acknowledging these potential risks, Mein stressed that the implications of China’s dam project could not be ignored. To counteract these challenges, the Government of India has proposed the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project, which will be built on the Siang River and has the capacity to generate up to 11,000 MW of electricity. Beyond power generation, the project aims to mitigate downstream flooding in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh while addressing key environmental concerns.

Mein emphasized that the project’s primary objective is the safety and security of downstream populations. Power generation, he clarified, would be a secondary outcome. He explained that during lean periods, the dam would serve as a reservoir, preventing the Siang River from drying up. Furthermore, in the event of an abrupt release of water by China, the dam would act as a buffer, regulating the flow and preventing catastrophic flooding downstream.

Also Read- World Sparrow Day 2025: Raising Awareness for the Tiny Feathered Friends

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the educated and elite sections of society to raise awareness among villagers about the benefits and positive impacts of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project. He appealed to those opposing the project to reconsider and engage in discussions to reach a mutually beneficial solution. He assured that the government would not impose any decision without the consent of the people and would prioritize their welfare.

Mein also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to properly rehabilitating displaced individuals by developing model villages with essential amenities. Additionally, he announced plans to construct double-lane roads on both sides of the Siang River, establish hospitals and educational institutions, and provide adequate compensation to affected residents.

He informed the public that a dedicated committee has been formed to address concerns and facilitate discussions to ensure that the people’s interests are taken into account. He urged the community to consider the long-term socio-economic benefits the project would bring to the region and the state as a whole.

Mein delivered these remarks during a public gathering at Adi-Pasi Village as part of the inaugural program of the Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial and in discussions with villagers at Simong Village in Upper Siang District.