Arunachal

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at Ayeng village

MLA Oken Tayeng hands over Solar Lamps to weavers and Soil Health Cards to farmers, around 405 people benefited.

Last Updated: March 20, 2025
PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  As a part of government’s initiative to take the services to the doorstep of the public, the Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 outreach camp was organized today by the District Administration of East Siang District at Ayeng village under Mebo Sub-Division where around 405 people benefited from the various government and banking services extended by 25 departments.

The outreach camp was inaugurated by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng in the presence of Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, ADC Mebo, Sibo Pasing, Jt. DHS T. Tali, ZPM Mebo Banggo-II, Oter Tayeng, Lead Bank Manager P. Basumatary, HoDs, Nodal Officer SAKD cum DPO Tatak Mibang, GBs among others.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and DC Tayi Taggu distributed solar lamps to twenty women weavers of Ayeng Village under the Small Clusters Development Programme (Weaving), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India during the Seva Aapke Dwar for boosting weavers’ productivity.

Interacting with the officers and beneficiaries, Tayeng suggested for best quality handloom and traditional products with value addition under the “Vocal for Local” initiative, so that our local products compete with the best, which will boost income generation and create more self-employment opportunities for the weavers and artisans.

Tayeng also handed over thirty numbers of Soil Health Cards to farmers of Ayeng village under the PM Flagship Scheme for improving farm productivity.

A media advocacy and awareness on various central and state flagship schemes and Govt services for people was also organized at the outreach camp by District Administration in association with the department of IPR for wide dissemination and awareness to the general public and target beneficiaries.

