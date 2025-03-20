Arunachal: Taru Talo inaugurates SAKD 2.0 at Pongchau Circle

LONGDING– Taru Talo inaugurated the “Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0” (SAKD 2.0 ) service camp at the Pongchau headquarters. This camp saw more than 800 beneficiaries receiving essential government services.

The focus was on providing bank accounts for students and masses along with assisting Aadhaar enrollments as these are mandatory pre-requisites for availing any Govt. services or social assistance.

The initiative was an important step in making government services more accessible to remote residents of Longding. Viewing the positive turn up, Bekir Nyorak DC Longding directed the line departments to ensure compulsory service for left outs in follow up camps. Another SAKD 2.0 is scheduled for 24th March 2025 at Lawnu Circle.

Earlier, Taru Talo, Mentor Secretary to Longding District, chaired the DLMC (District Level Monitoring Committee) meeting on 19th March 2025 at Circuit House Londing, where he reviewed the progress of various schemes and projects being implemented in the district.

The focus of the meeting was to ensure that the targets set under the 25 CM Action Points are met. Visiting Mentor Secretary urged department heads to take immediate steps toward fulfilling these goals and achieving measurable progress.

One significant concern raised during the meeting was the staff shortage across many departments. It was noted that several administrative officers are currently handling multiple responsibilities in departments such as Tax and Excise, Labour and Employment, District Art and Culture, and Transport etc.

The Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) also reported that 27 schools in the district are being run by just one teacher each, an alarming figure that highlights the strain on the educational system in Longding.

Taking cognizance of the pressing challenges of manpower shortage, Mentor Secretary assured that the matter shall be placed before appropriate authority for early redressal.