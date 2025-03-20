Arunachal: ICAR’s Field Day Showcases Quinoa- A Superfood Revolution for Tribal Farmers

BASAR- The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), through the All-India Coordinated Research Network on Potential Crops (AICRN-PC), Basar, is spearheading a revolution in sustainable agriculture with quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa)-a globally acclaimed superfood.

At a special Field Day on Quinoa Cultivation, 25 tribal farmers gathered at ICAR’s research centre in Basar to witness firsthand the potential of this climate-resilient, nutrient-dense crop.

With its exceptional adaptability to drought-prone soils and rich nutritional profile, quinoa is emerging as a game-changer for farming communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Principal Investigator at AICRN-PC, led the session, emphasizing quinoa’s superior protein content, essential amino acids, and economic viability.

He demonstrated Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques, equipping farmers with sustainable, eco-friendly solutions to enhance productivity and crop health. “Incorporating quinoa into traditional farming systems can combat malnutrition, boost farm incomes, and fortify food security amid climate uncertainties,” Dr. Singh stated.

The event aligns with national efforts to diversify cropping systems and promote resilient agriculture in the state. With the growing market demand for quinoa, tribal farmers see it as a lucrative and sustainable alternative to conventional crops.

Engaged discussions, live field demonstrations, and farmer interactions made the Field Day an enriching experience, igniting enthusiasm among participants to adopt quinoa farming.

ICAR remains committed to empowering rural communities through scientific advancements, fostering a future where nutritious food and profitable farming go hand in hand. “Quinoa is not just a crop—it is a beacon of hope for farmers, a solution for malnutrition, and a pillar of sustainability in agriculture.”