Arunachal: Hands on training on Oyster Mushroom Cultivation held at Loiliang Village in Lohit dist

TEZU- Hands on Oyster Mushroom Cultivation was conducted by the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University (I), Pasighat under the AICRP on Mushroom Project, Principal Investigator Dr.R.C. Shakywar, Aassociate Professor and sponsership of ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India and collaboration with Loiliang youth.

The training program started by PI on the consumption of mushroom only cultivated because forest and logs mushroom was eaten by the persons residing in NEH region of the country found so many casualty.

Dr Shakywar also spoke on the cultivation of scientific oyster mushroom at our own house with minimum cost of cultivation along with nutritional, economical and medicinal importance of the mushroom.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister

Now a days person are suffering from blood pressure and diabetics those person are also eaten mushroom because mushroom is having very less sugar and cholesterol. Therefore, it is also cultivated by land less farmers and specially for women entrepreneurship with the creation of self help group (SHGs).

Mr. Salimso Chapei, Loiliang village, Lohit district are initiating mushroom Spawn Production Laboratory for preparation of mushroom spawn for progressive growers in the state.

The program was attended by unemployment youth, rural youth altogether sixty five numbers including sixty women and five male.

Also Read- Mithun Mela Held in Dem Village in Keyi Panyor dist

Cultivation of Oyster Mushroom in Arunachal Pradesh

Oyster mushroom cultivation is gaining popularity in Arunachal Pradesh, a state rich in natural resources and an ideal climate for mushroom farming. With abundant forest cover, high humidity, and moderate temperatures, the region provides favorable conditions for growing oyster mushrooms.

Climate & Suitability

Arunachal Pradesh has a temperate to subtropical climate, which supports the growth of various oyster mushroom species, such as Pleurotus ostreatus, Pleurotus florida, and Pleurotus sajor-caju. The natural humidity and moderate temperatures (ranging between 20°C to 30°C) make it ideal for mushroom cultivation throughout the year, especially during the monsoon and winter seasons.