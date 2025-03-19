ADVERTISMENT
A total of 105 mithuns were tagged and implanted with identification chips for better tracking and record-keeping.

Last Updated: March 19, 2025
Arunachal: Mithun Mela Held in Dem Village in Keyi Panyor dist

DEM VILLAGE ( Keyi Panyor)-  A Mithun Mela-cum-Injection Programme was organized in Dem village, Keyi Panyor district, by the Arunachal Mithun and Yak Conservation Mission (AMYCM) under the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development (AHV&DD), in collaboration with national research institutions.

The event aimed to promote mithun conservation and modern farming practices. A total of 105 mithuns were tagged and implanted with identification chips for better tracking and record-keeping. Farmers and veterinarians exchanged insights on mithun management, while experts provided guidance on disease prevention and sustainable farming techniques.

During the mela, AHV&DD Secretary Hage Tari launched a mithun conservation policy roadmap to support long-term preservation efforts. Stalls were set up to showcase locally available fodder plants and educate farmers on best practices.

Arunachal Pradesh, home to 90% of India’s mithun population, saw a 40% increase in numbers between 2012 and 2019, while other states experienced a decline. Recognizing the growing importance of veterinary support, a memorandum was submitted requesting the establishment of a veterinary dispensary in Deed.

The event saw the participation of several dignitaries, including Keyi Panyor ZPC Likha Sangchore, Dr. Nitin Virmoni, and Dr. Danjen Longri. As an incentive, farmers attending the mela received raincoats and salt.

