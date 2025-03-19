Video: Sunita Williams Returns to Earth

Sunita Williams Returns to Earth- On March 19, 2025, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth after an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Accompanied by fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, along with Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, Williams splashed down in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule off the coast of Florida at approximately 3:27 AM IST (5:57 PM EDT on March 18, 2025).

The mission, originally planned as an eight-day test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in June 2024, stretched to over nine months due to technical issues with the Starliner’s propulsion system, forcing NASA to arrange an alternative return via SpaceX.

Watch Video

Williams, a veteran astronaut on her third spaceflight, and Wilmore, on his third mission as well, spent 286 days in space, completing 4,576 orbits around Earth and traveling over 121 million miles.

Their extended stay was marked by scientific research and operational duties on the ISS, with Williams serving as commander for a period. Upon landing, the crew was reported to be in good spirits, with Williams seen smiling and waving as she exited the capsule.

Also Read- Dr. Kuru Dindi Selected As Assistant Professor At IIT Bombay

The successful splashdown concluded a dramatic journey that had captured global attention, celebrated notably in her ancestral village of Jhulasan, Gujarat, where locals rejoiced with firecrackers and prayers.

The return highlighted both the resilience of the astronauts and the collaborative efforts of NASA and SpaceX. Williams’ cumulative time in space now stands at 608 days, making her the second U.S. astronaut with the most time in orbit, behind Peggy Whitson.

As they readjust to Earth’s gravity, Williams and Wilmore face a 45-day rehabilitation process to recover from the physical toll of prolonged microgravity, underscoring the challenges of long-duration spaceflight.