International

Ukraine Launches Devastating Drone Strikes on Russian Airbases, Destroys Over 40 Military Aircraft

The drone operation, codenamed "Operation Spider Web" by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), struck four key airbases in Rusia.

Last Updated: 01/06/2025
1 minute read
Representational Image

Ukraine Launches Drone Strikes on Russian Airbases, Destroys Over 40 Military Aircraft-  In what is being hailed as one of the most effective and daring long-range attacks of the war, Ukraine carried out a coordinated drone strike on multiple Russian airbases deep inside enemy territory, reportedly destroying more than 40 strategic military aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers and surveillance planes, media reports said.

The drone operation, codenamed “Operation Spider Web” by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), struck four key airbases: Belaya (Irkutsk region), Olenya (Murmansk region), Dyagilevo (Ryazan region), and Ivanovo Severny (Ivanovo region). Each base is known for housing aircraft used in long-range bombing campaigns against Ukraine.

Quoting Ukrainian defense sources, reports said that, the strike was conducted using first-person-view (FPV) drones, some of which were covertly transported into Russian territory inside camouflaged mobile wooden cabins mounted on trucks. The drones were then remotely launched, catching Russian defenses off-guard.

Among the destroyed assets are several Tu-95 “Bear” and Tu-22M3 “Backfire” bombers, both of which have been used extensively by Russia in missile attacks against Ukrainian cities. Notably, Ukraine also claims to have destroyed at least one A-50 “Mainstay” airborne early warning and control aircraft—a rare and valuable piece of Russian military hardware.

While the Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed “unauthorized aerial activity” and minor drone incursions, it has not officially acknowledged the scale of the damage. However, satellite imagery and local footage circulating on social media show massive fires, black smoke plumes, and what appear to be destroyed aircraft on the tarmac of at least two bases.

Military analysts suggest that this operation marks a significant escalation in Ukraine’s ability to project force deep into Russian territory. It also highlights the growing effectiveness and innovation in Ukraine’s use of drone technology, especially in circumventing traditional air defense systems.

Russia has yet to issue an official military response, though state media has begun broadcasting renewed calls for airspace tightening and infrastructure protection.

Last Updated: 01/06/2025
1 minute read

