Arunachal: CM suggests fixed schedule of examinations to be conducted by APSSB

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today suggested a fixed schedule of examinations to be conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) in a year so that unemployed qualified youths can rest assured and prepare accordingly in advance.

Khandu proposed that the Board can conduct three exams in a year categorized as Combined Secondary Level (CSL) Examination, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination and Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination for recruitment to various Group C posts in the state government.

Addressing officers and officials of APSSB after inaugurating the Board’s new office building here this morning, Khandu said the Board is in the right direction in proposing clubbing all examinations of similar qualification into one.

“Once dates are fixed for each level of examination, unemployed youths will be aware of it without waiting for any notification and prepare as per their eligibility,” he said.

Terming establishment of APSSB as one of the biggest reforms brough in by his government, Khandu congratulated the Board’s officials for reviving it after an initial hiccup that had badly dented the Board’s image.

“Today everybody is happy with the Board. During my district tours I met several govt officials recruited through APSSB. They literally came forward to thank me and the government. Their ‘thanks’ are actually for you. You and your sincerity deserves the gratitude of the people,” he observed.

Narrating the initial stages of the Board’s formation, Khandu admitted that many had expressed concern as earlier recruitments to Group C posts, conducted independently by departments, were manipulated for political and monetary gains.

“After finally convincing all, I intentionally brought it up in the state legislative assembly as a bill, which was eventually passed, paving way for creation of APSSB under an Act that no one can easily manipulate or alter in the future,” he explained.

Exhorting the Board officials to continue with the good work, Khandu assured that in five years’ time the state government will have an efficient work force that would ensure accelerated overall development of the state.

“I put my confidence on you all and assure all-out support to the Board’s development and functioning,” Khandu added.

He congratulated the Board for being awarded with the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for this year and said that it could easily qualify for higher awards in the ‘best practices’ category any where.