Crime

Arunachal: Two Arrested by Longding police in WBCA Burglary Case, Rs 17 Lakh recovered

May 25, 2022
May 25, 2022
LONGDING-  Longding police arrested two person in connection with Wancho Baptist Church Association burglary case and recovered  rupees 17 lakh which was stolen.

A team headed by DySP (Prob) Chamrak Arun of the Longding Police, under the strict supervision of SP longding Vikram Hari Mohan Meena, after conducting raids at multiple locations was able to  recover 17 Lakh rupees which was stolen on 16th May 2022 from the office of Wancho Baptist Church Association (WBCA) longding.

The team was able to zero in on the suspects and arrested two persons in the case namely. Two accused are  Khonak Wangpan ( 30) resident of  Village Mintong who is a Clerk at WBCA, Yanlo centre. and another one is Phelam Wangpan (25) resident of Village Mintong who is a Canteen boy at SBI Longding

The full amount 17 Lakh has been recovered from their possession and the amount was seized in presence of Executive Magistrate Gyamar Amte, CO Longding .

