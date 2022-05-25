Arunachal Guv, CM and others condole death of former CS Takap Ringu

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu and others condoled the death of former Chief Secretary of the State, Takap Ringu.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has condoled the sad demise of former Chief Secretary of the State, Takap Ringu. He said that Late Ringu was one of the first generation administrative officers from the State and in his departure, the State has lost the man, who shaped the State through its nascent years.

The Governor said that Late Ringu was a distinguished bureaucrat and a respected person. He made valuable contributions towards the development of Arunachal Pradesh as also to the Galo Community in true tradition of the ‘pay back’ to his fold. In his passing away our State has lost a great son of the soil, he said.

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and on my own behalf, I convey heartfelt condolences on the demise of Takap Ringu and pray to the Almighty Donyi Polo to give fortitude to you and your family members to bear the irreparable loss and eternal peace to the departed soul, the Governor said in his condolence letter to Smt Kenyir Ringu, wife of Late Takap Ringu.

In his Condolence message, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said “ I am sorry to learn about the demise of your husband and offer my deepest condolences to you and your family members”.

Late Takap Ringu (Rtd IAS), former Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, will be always remembered as one of the first generation civil servants of the state, who served in various capacities, reaching to the top post in bureaucracy of the state, in his long and illustrious career.

Hailing from a remote village of Ngopi in Kangku circle of the present day Lower Siang district, Late Takap defied all odds pursing education and graduating in Economics (Hons) from St Edmunds College, Shillong in 1963. He began his bureaucratic journey the very next year as APO-1 and IFAS and was inducted as IAS the same year.

He served the people to the best of his ability all through his career in capacities like Assistant Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Secretary and Director (Panchayati Raj) under the NEFA administration. He went on to serve as Deputy Commissioner, Finance Secretary, Resident Commissioner (New Delhi) and Development Commissioner. For a brief period he also served as Commissioner to Govt of Mizoram and Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar.

After serving as Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh (1992-95), Late Takap was elevated to the post of Secretary, North East Council, where he served from 1996 to 2000 before opting for voluntary retirement.

His demise is loss of an era of sheer determination, dedication and service to the people. Late Takap will remain an inspiration for generations.

May Lord Buddha bless the departed soul with eternal peace in heavenly abode and give strength to you and your family to bear the irreparable loss.

Nabam Tuki , President, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee in his condolence message said “ I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Takap Ringu, IAS Retd., former Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, who breathed his last on 25th May, 2022 in TRIHMS, Naharlagun after a prolonged illness.

Lt. Takap Ringu served the state’s people in various capacities as an able and dedicated administrator during his long illustrious career. His demise is a great loss to the State. His selfless & noteworthy contribution for the interest of society and State as a whole will be always remembered.

I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family members & loved ones and pray to God to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his great soul rest in eternal peace for heavenly abode, Tuki said .