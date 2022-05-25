National

Kashmiri separatist leader, Yasin Malik, sentenced to life in terror funding case

May 25, 2022
0 1 minute read
Kashmiri separatist leader, Yasin Malik, sentenced to life in terror funding case
File Photo

NEW DELHI-  Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2016-17.

Malik was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh amid high security, and awarded the life sentence, apart from a fine of Rs 10 lakh. A detailed order on the sentencing is awaited.

The court had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

Malik had on May 10 told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Related Articles

A special NIA court on Wednesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror funding case. Special Judge Praveen Singh at Delhi’s Patiala House Court also imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Mobile internet was suspended in Kashmir as a precautionary measure after a court awarded life imprisonment to separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case on Wednesday, media report said.

The court had, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case.

Tags
May 25, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Six times more funds for improving infrastructure along China border in Arunachal: Centre Govt

Six times more funds for improving infrastructure along China border in Arunachal: Centre Govt

April 5, 2022
Arunachal Governor addresses the Madras Regiment Battalion Commanders’ Conference

Arunachal Governor addresses the Madras Regiment Battalion Commanders’ Conference

April 5, 2022
Arunachal Governor attends the launch of a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, SC (Posthumous)

Arunachal Governor attends the launch of a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, SC (Posthumous)

April 2, 2022
MP CNB team destroyed illegal opium crops worth of 1.62 Bln in Arunachal Pradesh

MP CBN team destroyed illegal opium crops worth of 1.62 Bln in Arunachal Pradesh

March 31, 2022
Telangana: 11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire

Telangana: 11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire

March 23, 2022
West Bengal: 8 burnt alive by mob after murder of panchayat leader in Birbhum

West Bengal: 8 burnt alive by mob after murder of panchayat leader in Birbhum

March 22, 2022
BJP MP Tapir Gao calls Nitin Gadkari ‘Spiderman’ in Lok Sabha- Watch Video

BJP MP Tapir Gao calls Nitin Gadkari ‘Spiderman’ in Lok Sabha- Watch Video

March 22, 2022
Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 4 States, AAP Wins Punjab

Election Results 2022: BJP Wins 4 States, AAP Wins Punjab

March 10, 2022
World Wildlife Day: A new study describes the success of a community-based conservation of wolves in Ladakh

World Wildlife Day: A new study describes the success of a community-based conservation of wolves in Ladakh

March 1, 2022
ABG Shipyard Bank Fraud: India's biggest bank fraud

ABG Shipyard Bank Fraud: India’s biggest bank fraud

February 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button