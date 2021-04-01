Arunachal: Halt order on Govt’s cheques will be lifted very soon- Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- The Central govt had allocated Rs.700 crore on Wednesday evening and very soon the halt order in connection with Govt’s cheques will lifted by Finance department, Dy CM Chowna Mein shared this information with a delegation of All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association (AACWA) who met with him today in his office at civil Secretariat.

Disclosing, AACWA president Nabam Akin Hina informed that the team of AACWA has met the Deputy Chief Minister and had details discussion about contractors problems arise due to govt. cheque halt at banks as per order of Finance Department.

“we put forward and pursue the problems of the contractors of state before him and the Dy. CM listen to it very carefully and patiently.”

Dy. CM has inform us that central govt had allocated Rs.700 crore on Wednesday evening and very soon the halt order will lifted by Finance department. Akin said.

LATEST UPDATE

“The team of AACWA thanks the Dy. CM for his early and timely response to Contractor’s problems”. Akin added

Meanwhile, AACWA on Wednesday in a press conference at Arunachal Press club (APC) has threatened to launch democratic movement if the state government did not lift the halt on the withdrawal of government Cheques issued to the contractors within a specific time period.

Akin said that most of the Cheques issued by the Works Department were on March 24, which was later closed in a couple days. A memorandum has also been submitted to the Deputy Chief Minister. Akin further said.