Arunachal: Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu greet people on Good Friday

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have greeted the people of state on the occasion of the Good Friday.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his good wishes and greeted the people of the State on the solemn occasion of Good Friday. He expressed his hope that the occasion will inspire all to follow the path of love, sacrifice and empathy ordained by Lord Jesus Christ.

The Governor said that Good Friday is being observed by our Christian brethren all over the world to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Lord Christ devoted his life with compassion for one and all and helped others. His courage and righteousness were inspirational and so has been his sagacity of justice.

Let us strengthen our faith in the Almighty and work for unity, peace and amity in the society, the Governor wished.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his wishes on the holy occasion of Good Friday to members of the Christian community of the state.

In a message here this evening, he said, “Lord Jesus died for our sins, was buried, and was raised to life on the third day, all in accordance with what God had promised that teaches us humans not to sin.”

‘On Good Friday, a crucial day of the year as it celebrates what we believe to be the most momentous weekend in the history of the world, let us pray Lord Jesus to forgive our sins and promise to be compassionate, tolerant and benevolent humans,” he added.

Khandu expressed belief that this Good Friday the message of peace, harmony and secularism touch and inspire each and every soul for a better world.