International

American Airlines Plane Tyre Catches Fire During Landing at Denver Airport; All Passengers Safe

American Airlines issued a statement confirming the incident.

Last Updated: 27/07/2025
1 minute read
DENVER–  A major mishap was narrowly avoided at Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon when an American Airlines plane’s main landing gear tyre caught fire shortly after landing.

Flight 1051, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, experienced the emergency around 2:15 PM local time while taxiing to the gate. According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke and flames were seen emerging from the rear wheels of the aircraft, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Airport fire crews swiftly reached the scene and extinguished the fire before it could spread. All 163 passengers and 6 crew members were evacuated safely via emergency slides, with no injuries reported.

“The aircraft experienced an issue with its landing gear upon arrival. The fire was promptly extinguished by emergency personnel. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority.”

Passengers described the scene as tense but orderly. “We were just taxiing when we heard a strange sound and then the plane came to a stop. The next thing we knew, the crew told us to evacuate,” said one passenger, still shaken.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that overheating of the brakes or tyre burst may have triggered the fire.

Operations at Denver International Airport resumed quickly, though the affected runway was briefly closed.

This marks the second mechanical incident involving American Airlines aircraft this month, raising concerns about aircraft maintenance amid rising summer travel traffic.

