Arunachal: Anti-Drug Awareness Drive Launched in Pasighat to Empower Mothers, Save Youth from Addiction

PASIGHAT- In a heartfelt and action-driven effort to combat the rising tide of drug addiction, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Pasighat, in collaboration with local NGO ‘Maam’, conducted an anti-drug awareness programme on July 23, 2025, targeting frontline project workers under the Pasighat ICDS Project.

The session was led by renowned activists Dr. Runi Tasung, Retired Deputy Director of Maternal & Child Health, and Mrs. Jaya Tasung Moyong, Member of the National Consultative Committee on Drugs and Rehabilitation (NCCDR), Govt. of India — both representing the NGO ‘Maam’.

Addressing over 80 Anganwadi workers, supervisors, and CDPO staff, the speakers emphasized the crucial role of women and mothers in the fight against addiction. “When mothers become aware and act, the tide of drug abuse can be turned,” said Dr. Runi.

Key red flags of drug addiction in children, the impact of toxic home environments, and the dangers of drug trafficking were discussed in detail. “This programme aims to prepare the first batch of village-level frontline anti-drug warriors,” informed Jaya.

Informational pamphlets were distributed, highlighting shocking facts:

Over 70% of local children have tried drugs.

Free samples and festive discounts are used by peddlers to hook children.

Drug addicts are being manipulated into trafficking, destroying lives and futures.

Social issues like domestic violence and broken homes contribute heavily to addiction.

Hidden agendas may involve larger threats to tribal identity and land through drug warfare.

The NGO Maam not only fights drug abuse but also works with vulnerable groups through livelihood support (piglets, Enno threads for traditional crafts, Tamul saplings), marriage registration drives, support to domestic violence victims, and cultural preservation workshops.

Quoting a mother’s agony, Dr. Runi said, “Loving an addicted child is like grieving and fighting at the same time… But a mother always stands up again to fight for her child.”

CDPO Kaling Moyong praised the initiative and urged all project workers to become active agents of change across the villages under the ICDS.