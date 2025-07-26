ADVERTISMENT
Tawang Roars as 32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup 2025 Kicks Off with Cultural Fervor and Sporting Spirit

Coinciding with Kargil Vijay Diwas, the event stood as a tribute to patriotism, sporting excellence, and youth empowerment in the highlands of Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 26/07/2025
TAWANG- The iconic Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang reverberated with excitement as the 32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup Football Tournament 2025 kicked off amidst grand festivities.

The tournament was officially inaugurated by John Neelam, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of prominent dignitaries including Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo,  Brig. Bhupal Singh, Commander of 190 Mountain Brigade, Rinchin Norbu, Secretary General of the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), and Pema Chowang, MMT Tawang President.

This year’s edition features 19 teams, making it the most vibrant and competitive chapter in the tournament’s history. In the opening match, defending champions D-Club delivered a powerful statement by defeating Ganchen FC with a 3–0 scoreline.

A major highlight was the felicitation of two outstanding female footballers, Dechin Youton and Tsering Doker, who have represented Arunachal Pradesh at the national level — reflecting TDFA’s strong commitment to promoting women in sports.

In a culturally enriching segment, MMT also honored singer Tsering Sandup, winner of the 7th season of Arunachal Idol, for his remarkable musical achievements that have made Tawang proud.

The stadium was packed with fans, local residents, and sports enthusiasts, all of whom added to the festive spirit and colorful celebration, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Tawang hills.

The Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Cup has grown beyond a football event — it is a symbol of unity, youth energy, and Tawang’s cultural pride, making it a cornerstone of Arunachal’s sporting calendar.

