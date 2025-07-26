ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Old Ziro Gets New Police Station

Home Minister Mama Natung Vows to Fulfill Infrastructure Demands in 2 Years

OLD ZIRO-  In a major step towards strengthening grassroots policing and enhancing public safety, the newly constructed Police Station at Old Ziro was formally inaugurated today by the Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Mama Natung.

The event witnessed the presence of top administrative and police officials, including Deputy Commissioner Mrs  Oli Perme, IGP (Western Range) Take Ringu, MLA Hage Appa, MLA-cum-Advisor to Home Minister Mutchu Mithi, and local representatives.

In his address, Home Minister Mama Natung emphasized the state government’s commitment to ensuring a faster and more responsive policing system.

He lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) for their tireless service and urged the community to join hands in making Ziro Valley crime- and drug-free. “Apatanis are one of the most intellectual tribes — let Ziro lead the way in fighting drugs and crime,” he said.

Responding to the local memorandum, Natung assured that demands such as Integrated Check Posts, Police Outposts, Barracks for personnel, and the pending fire station project will be fulfilled within two years. He confirmed that funds for the fire station have already been parked and urged early land acquisition to start the project.

Earlier, Keni Bagra highlighted challenges faced by police in the district and stressed the need for better infrastructure. DC Mrs Oli Perme called the new station a “pillar of trust,” and IGP Take Ringu warned of the rising threat of drug abuse among youth, calling for collective action from elders, GBs, and civil society.

Local MLA Hage Appa and MLA Mutchu Mithi praised the government’s continued support to decentralized administration, with Mithi calling APP “our Aan, Bhaan, and Shaan.”

The event was attended by ZPMs, PRI members, Tani Supun Dukun (TSD), AWAZ, government officials, and citizens who celebrated the long-awaited milestone.

